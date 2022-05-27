5 Experiences to take in Coonoor for a soothing vacation

Coonoor is without any doubt or argument one of the unusual yet beautiful hill stations snuggled in the Nilgiris. This less-crowded place is the perfect hotspot to gain all the peace and tranquil vibes along with diving into a variety of thrilling and satiating experiences. Situated in the state of Tamil Nadu with close proximity to Ooty, this vacay spot is prominent for its tea plantations, waterfalls, trekking trails and bakeries. Sip on piping Nilgiri teas and vanish in the amazing views of this south-Indian beauty.

Here is a list of 5 experiences that you must have in Coonoor for an unmatched experience like never before.

Stroll around the velvety Highfield tea factory

This tea factory is around 50 years old and is completely drenched in the sweet aroma of tea as it not only is a hub to witness tea leaves but it also brews fine quality tea over here. You can explore the velvety plantations and even learn the process of tea making by gaining a peaceful experience of the lush velvety farms this place offers. A fancy souvenir shop is also settled in this place where you can pick up a bag of high-end tea leaves. If you are a true tea lover- then witnessing the purity of this place might feel like a haven to you.

Chill yourself in the waterfall at Law’s falls

Law’s Fall is the perfect place to drop yourself in the chilling vibes in the lap of nature. Called after Col. Law who built the new Coonoor Ghat and located at an altitude of over 180-feet and enclosed by dense lush forests, the rocky waterfalls at this place are the right place for you in this summery heat if you want to gain naturally calming vibes.

Steep into the history at Droog Fort

Being one of the famous tourist spots of Coonoor, Droog fort depicts the history of the Tipu Sultan era. Located 2,000 feet above sea level, the place will provide you with a great overview of the pre-historic era and the stories of the 18th century when Tipu Sultan used the place as an outpost. Besides gaining the tales of olden times, you can also view a large species of exotic birds over here.

Trek to the breath-taking Catherine falls

Catherine falls is one of the picturesque places in Coonoor. Surrounded by the lush greenery all around, it is a double cascading waterfall that is situated in Kotagiri. The place acquires its water from the Kallar River. Experience adventure at this spot by exploring the fascinating trekking trails and don’t forget to drip yourself in the chilled water here.

Get lost in the splendid views at Dolphin’s Nose peak

Known to provide panoramic views of the two hills (Nilgiri and tiger), Dolphin’s nose is formulated from a rock foundation that was found here way back and bears a resemblance to a dolphin’s nose. After capturing the marvellous views, you can go and stroll around a variety of secluded places that are sheltered in this heavenly location. Morning hours are the best time to capture really fascinating views.

