5 Experiences to have in New York for a vacation like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Vacation is the perfect way to rekindle the oomph that has been lost amid the daily hassles and chaos! Every travel lover’s itinerary includes a trip to New York. And why not? It is said that this big apple city never stops or sleeps and can mesmerize and engulfs the visitors in no time. Right from the tall skyscrapers and churches to the amazing art, food and fashion- New York has everything for everyone and that too in abundance. Be it historic monuments to contemporary artefacts- this state offers an undeniable charm of all the times, not even the Bollywood celebrities could deny! Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif recently speaks about her love for her vacation in New York. She is spotted in the lane of New York City with her husband Vicky Kaushal and witnesses her infatuation with a galore of Instagram pictures and a beautiful caption. Such happy pictures of the couple have given us a huge travel inspiration.

Here’s how you can take the finest experience when in New York City for a memorable vacation like Katrina kaif.

Dive deep into the city lights of Times Square

One of the most iconic places in New York-Times square offers a unique picture of nightlife and varied activities that are worth experiencing. You will require more than 2 days to explore this place as it offers a week’s worth of fascination. More than 40 giant massive screens and theatres on Broadway along with all things musical, classics or contemporary will leave a remarkable imprint on you and make you come for more. High-rise buildings, sparkling lights, local musicians, artists and performers add up to the sheer glory of this place. While you visit this place, don’t forget to relish the taste of delicious food that food trucks offer.

Relish the unique flavours at Bubby’s

Katrina Kaif said that bubby is her home for everything! With a glimpse of delicious pancakes and sugar rush, the actress concluded that bubby’s has the best food and is a perfect spot to indulge in the food rundown along with aesthetically pleasing surroundings. Right from salads, and soups to sandwiches- this place serves delicious limited delicacies 24 hours a day that will definitely take your heart away. Moreover, bubby is a perfect spot for celebrity sightings.

An adrenaline rush with indoor skydiving

Do you plan to go skydiving multiple times but always cancel the plan because of the terror of crazy heights? If so, then you can experience the adrenaline rush with indoor sky-diving. Yes, hair mounting in the air and gusto of rushes in the body- i-FLY Westchester in Yonkers will assist you in bidding adios to the fear of heights while taking you through this indoor thrilling experience that is unforgettable. They will make you stand above a wind tunnel which gradually makes you fly up but with the proper safety. The venture has been providing services since 2015 to people of varied age groups (right from 3 years to 100+)

Magical cocktail bar

To be found on Manhattan’s stone street, Cauldron offers a spectacular magical cocktail bar that will stun your eyes! All the Harry Potter and witches lovers out there, this weirdest yet dreamlike bar will leave you wow while satisfying the craziness in you. You can drink the blood of a unicorn, make tonics and brews of your choice, and experience fine dining in snow-globes that maintain a perfect distance from each other to avoid social contact. This pub is inspired by supernatural fantasies and makes you experience magic in real life with science, technology, and unique design.

Vault dining

One of the most interesting venues to experience unique dining, Trinity place offers you ample time to sit, sip and eat in a restaurant & bar which is put together in the Wall Street bank vault. Assembled in 1904, this place is being touted as one of the world’s largest vaults and further refurbished into a sophisticated mahogany bar in the year 2006. The walls of this vault are fabricated with 5-inch thick original steel and are a must-visit place when in NYC.

