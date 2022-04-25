5 Experiences you must have when in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, also known as one of the most prominent cities of Punjab is home to various cultural attractions and mouth-watering local food. The city draws huge flocks of tourists because of its ancient religious spots and a wide range of primaeval museums. By depicting a rich cultural history along with beautiful monuments and parks- this city will amaze you with its magnificent scenic landscapes.

Here are 5 experiences you must have when in Ludhiana.

1. Lost in the refreshing splash of Hardy’s World

Comes under the list of one of the largest water parks in Punjab, Hardy’s World is an incredible place to enjoy the chilled water splash and rides in the summer. With big water rides and delicious food, it can fascinate you and make you reminisce about your old school picnic days. While you go there, don’t forget to enjoy their two main attractions- float in the endless river and plummet down water slides. This water park is prominent for its largest uphill coaster that will definitely give you butterflies in your stomach. The park also offers ice skating and other snow activities to bid adieu to the blazing heat as it has India’s 3rd largest indoor snow space. With a good cafeteria, snacks, and drinks, you can enjoy non-stop thrills and adventure at this place. The place is open from 10:30 AM to 8 PM.

2. Explore the serene beauty in Nehru rose garden

Explore the beauty of florals by visiting one of the largest Rose gardens in the city, Nehru Rose Garden. Formed in the loving memory of one of the great Indian freedom fighters of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, this beautiful garden was established in 1967 and spreads across 30 acres of land. Offers varieties of more than 17,000 trees and plants out of which 1600 are unique and splendid roses that can amaze you with their fragrance and beauty. Lush greenery all around complemented with a clear sky, musical fountains and clear walkaways helps you de-stressing your senses while pleasing your eyes.

3. Dive deep into the history at Maharaja Ranjit Singh War Museum

Earlier, this museum was the palace of the first king of the Sikh Empire, Maharaja Ranjit Singh but converted into a museum in 1977. You will find historic galleries over here including the gallery of history, uniform, Air and Navy, Signal and Medical corps and Kargil gallery. Not only this, but you will also find a theatre over here that will take you through the stories of the brave heroes of the nation. Moreover, this place also held a beautiful sound and light show to make the visitors aware of the various historic wars. The museum is open from 9 AM to 5 PM.

4. Explore the wildlife beauty in Deer Park

One of the best places for a family picnic is this deer park. This deer park was set up in 1972 and spreads across 5 hectares of land. With big trees, green grass, rich flora and fauna, you will witness a wide variety of rare wildlife species such as Grey Partridges, Red Headed parakeets, Budgerigar, and deers along with parrots. There is no entry fees to visit this park and it is operational from 9 am to 7 pm. Unwind yourself by exploring the unusual beauty of nature and while you are here, don’t forget to bring and relish the local snacks of Ludhiana.

5. Go serene at Rakh Bagh Park

Rakh Bagh Park has been a lovely spot for relaxation for both tourists and locals. Located opposite to Guru Nanak Stadium, this place offers mini train rides which are much enjoyed by everyone, especially children. With greenery and scenic beauty, it is one tranquil hangout place in Ludhiana. If you are a picture lover, then you will definitely adore this place as you can witness and capture incredible sunset here. With no entry fees, you can indulge in leisurely activities, and clean up your mind with the fresh air.

