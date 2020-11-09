5 Food items you should include in your diet if you have acne prone skin

Acne can be pretty bad. We all know what not to eat to prevent acne but here is a list of foods that should be eaten to cure and prevent acne and breakouts.

Acne is something we all have dealt with, in our lives. Right before the party or before any important festival when we want to look good, we have this red bump on our face. Acne is very common and is especially prevalent in people with oily skin, as having excessive oil on your face causes inflammation and pimples.

There are many ways acne can be cured. Whether it’s using anti-acne face masks or toners or medicines. However, incorporating some change in our lifestyle can also help to reduce symptoms and prevent breakouts. Our diet plays a huge role in how our skin looks and behaves. There are a lot of foods that need to be avoided if you have acne-prone skin. But there are also some foods that can reduce the occurrence of acne. So, here is a list of foods that can prevent breakouts.

Nuts

Having nuts like almonds and walnuts can prevent inflammation on your skin and will improve your skin’s health.

Oranges

Oranges are rich with Vitamin C that can help reduce redness and swelling of the pimples. Vitamin C helps in preventing acne and breakouts.

Yoghurt

Having probiotics like yoghurt will improve the health of your gut and this in turn, will ensure that you have a clean and clear face.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes help in reducing and clearing up your acne. Tomatoes are rich in antioxidants and have the required acidity to prevent pimples.

Green Vegetables

Vegetables such as spinach, broccoli, cabbage etc will help nourish your body and will ensure a healthy and glowing, acne-free skin.

Credits :Pexels

