5 Food storage mistakes that you should stop doing right NOW

There certain common food storage mistakes that we commit every time. And these mistakes are responsible for damaging the food quality. Learn those mistakes and stop repeating them to maintain the freshness of the food items.

Storing foods in the fridge or any other places may seem to be very easy and casual, but our health depends a lot on this. If we cannot store food items properly, then they catch bacteria which is harmful for us. But most of us do the same mistake every time. While keeping the foods in the fridge, we don’t follow the right way to do it. It can be storing veggies or fruits, a dish that you have prepared, canned foods or anything. You need to store it the right way to keep it fresh for a long time. There are top 5 mistakes that we tend to make every time while storing foods in the fridge. Read on to know them below.

Most common food storing mistakes to stop now:

1- We keep fresh produce in the fridge for a long time as we think they will be fresh for the entire period. But this should not be the case. You should eat them within two or three days, especially the perishable ones. Raw meats, poultry, seafood, etc. should be consumed or kept in the freezer the moment you bring them.

2- Not every food needs to be kept in the fridge except for cooked food and leftovers. But there are certain items that can survive in normal temperature like tomato, citrus, onion, garlic, etc. If you have cut them but are not using right then, refrigerate them. Otherwise, they don’t need to be kept in the fridge.

3- We often keep veggies, fruits and other products in plastic bags to store them in the fridge. But they are not food storage bags. So, when you need to keep these fresh produces in the fridge, take off the plastic carry bag and then store them.

4- Using drawers in the right way is mostly unknown for people. They use it for keeping anything. But they are actually used for controlling humidity of foods. Some foods need high humidity like lettuce, herbs, cauliflower, cabbage, eggplant, cucumbers, broccoli, etc. And foods like apple, pears, bananas need low-humidity. So, use the drawers wisely.

5- Foods that don’t need to be kept in the fridge need to be in a cool, dark and dry place that is away from gas or oven. Foods like potato, onions, garlic are some of them that should be stored in a dry place but not in the fridge. Also Read| How to store food in the fridge to keep it fresh for a long time? Find out

Share your comment ×