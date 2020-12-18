5 Foods to avoid in winters to prevent illnesses and stay healthy

In winters, apart from consuming some immunity-boosting foods, there are some food items that should be avoided. Check out the list of such food items that should not be consumed in this season.

Come winters and the risk of diseases increases. With the nip in the air, comes the infections and the illnesses. In this chill, our body becomes more prone to certain diseases and it becomes necessary to prevent them and protect the body. While everybody knows what to eat in winters to boost immunity and produce heat in the body, it is not common knowledge about what foods to avoid.

There are some foods that should be avoided in this season for maintaining immunity and better health. These increase the risk of diseases and infections and should be given a miss. Here are some foods that one should not consume during the winter season.

Dairy products

Curd, milk, buttermilk etc should be avoided at all costs in winters. These are inherently cold and condensed and can make your body prone to common cold and fever.

Sweets

Foods rich in sugar content like cakes, cookies etc should not be consumed. These cause inflammation and can disrupt the immune system and weaken its ability to fight infections.

Caffeine

Drinks like coffee, energy drinks, sports drinks etc that contain caffeine should be avoided in winters. Caffeine dehydrates the body, which in turn, makes the throat dry and causes congestion.

Processed foods

Processed foods are not recommended for consumption in winters. The digestion of such foods takes time, which results in a delay in the production of energy in the body. This results in laziness and lethargy.

Fried food

Apart from increasing weight, fried food also increases the content of mucus in the body, which can make the body more prone to certain diseases.

Credits :Pexels

