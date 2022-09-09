5 Foods from Bali you simply must try on your next visit

Indonesia is made up of several islands, each with its own culture, so it makes sense that Balinese cuisine is also varied. On the tropical island, you may find a wide variety of Asian flavours. Bali's cuisine is a big draw for tourists thanks to its colourful dishes, which are unmatched in any other nation's cuisine. We have selected some traditional and authentic dishes you must eat in Bali, along with some street snacks and sweets, in order to make you indulge in some of the best flavours of Balinese cuisine. Read on to catch a glimpse of the dishes you would want to try on your next visit to Bali.

1. Sate Sate, the Balinese variant of this beloved snack-on-a-stick, is among the most well-known street foods on the island and around the globe. Balinese sate comes in a variety of flavours, including chicken, pork, and goat. To give the meat a distinctive flavour, it is cooked over charcoal or an open flame. This delicacy of barbecued meat on bamboo sticks, which is sold from smoky street-side kiosks to restaurants, needs no promotion because you can smell it from a mile away.

2. Nasi Campur In Indonesian, nasi campur means "mixed rice," and this immensely popular street food in Bali is served with rice combined with side dishes like veggies, meat, and eggs. Other locations of Indonesia also serve nasi campur, but what makes Bali's version stand out are the unique spices that are used in many Balinese foods. 3. Ikan Bakar Ikan bakar literally translates as "grilled fish" in Malay and Indonesian. Before being placed on the griller, the fish is covered in banana leaves and marinated with a spice preparation. Banana leaves prevent the fish from holding to the grill, retain moisture, and provide a unique sweet herb flavour to the dish. This is one of the mouth-watering delicacies you can find yourself indulging in on Bali's beaches.

4. Tipat Cantok In Bali, vegan food is hard to come by, thus it will please you to know that this vegetarian meal is something that is widely accessible. In Indonesian, boiled rice cake is referred to as tipat, and the word cantok means to combine. Tipat or ketupat is a rice cake that is frequently used in place of rice. With this tasty, healthful, wholesome, and spicy-nutty local meal, there is no room for error.