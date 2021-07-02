5 Foods you must eat regularly for glowing skin

To have healthy glowing skin is almost like a dream for many. What makes your skin glow from within, is nutritious and healthy food. Here are 5 foods you should regularly if you want glowing skin.

The lack of water and sleep can make your skin look dull and pale. So, why waste so much money on expensive serums and face masks when you can fix this at home? That’s right. What you eat impacts your overall health and your skin as well. Nutritious and healthy food that contain loads of vitamins and minerals are essential for your skin. These food items have a longer effect on your skin and make it glow from within.

Nothing beats flawless skin and you can achieve that by eating right and healthy. Drinking plenty of water, making sure you’re hydrated and well rested, will naturally give your skin a healthy glow. Apart from that, here are 5 foods you can eat to enjoy glowing skin all year long.

Berries

Any kind of berries, blue, black or strawberries are good for your skin. They are rich in antioxidants and so they can protect you from pigmentation. Berries keep your skin firm, glowing and young.

Papaya

Papaya when eaten raw or applied on your face, give the best results for your skin. Papaya contains papain that has multiple benefits for the skin. It makes your skin shine and glows all day long. It will also clear all the dark spots.

Sunflower seeds

All kinds of seeds and nuts are great for your skin but this one, in particular, does wonder to your skin. It is like a magic potion that helps in healthy collagen production and the antioxidants help in protecting your skin from sun damage and other toxins in the environment. You can consume sunflower seeds every day as a topping on your butter toasts or in your cereal bowl as breakfast.

Tomatoes

If you want to revive dull skin or remove tan, consume tomatoes. Applying tomato on your face also helps. These work great to rejuvenate your skin, make it soft and glowing. They also help in clearing out acne and large pores.

Banana

For young, fresh and healthy skin, bananas are a superfood. They contain vitamins A, B and E that is great for your skin and it helps in the anti-ageing process, making your skin look firm, young and glowing from within.

