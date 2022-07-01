5 Fun things to do in Mexico to make your vacation unforgettable

Mexico is not only a popular vacation spot for North Americans; it is also becoming more and more well-liked among travellers from around the globe who want to take advantage of the nation's seemingly endless sunshine, breath-taking scenery, and lovely sandy beaches, not to mention its incredibly rich cultural heritage and mouth- watering cuisine. One of the world's most energetic and culturally varied cities, Mexico City is home to amazing sights and activities. We have some incredibly fantastic things you may do to make your trip to Mexico unforgettable!

Below listed are 5 fun things to do in the country to make your vacation unforgettable.

1. Scuba dive in Cozumel

Scuba diving in Cozumel is renowned for its easy and fantastic drifts. Sharks, sea horses and eagle rays are more plentiful in these waters, so divers who choose to descend beneath the surface are rewarded. The diving in the Caribbean is among the best in Cozumel. Cozumel boasts fantastic weather and a wealth of aquatic life.

2. Sky Diving in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta skydiving has had to be one of the most incredible experiences Mexico has to offer. Seaside landings, breath-taking sunsets, and the nicest vistas imaginable are all present here. Puerto Vallarta has one of the most magnificent views of any skydiving location. You get some fantastic views of the most beautiful countryside nearby from 12,000 feet up in the air!

3. Tour of Monterrey City

The most "Americanized" city south of the border, Monterrey is home to some of Mexico's best universities, a thriving nightlife scene, and a wealth of natural beauties. It's a great place to go if you want to get away from the daily-life’s hustle and bustle and to unwind a little. Not to mention, anyone looking to experience some of Mexico's breath-taking northern deserts and mountains may find enough to do in the region surrounding Monterrey.

4. Visit the Underwater Museum in Cancun

The Cancun Underwater Museum is a must-see regardless of whether you are vacationing with your family and friends, or are simply checking scuba diving off your wishlist! The Cancun Underwater Museum, also known as the MUSA or "Museo Subacuático de Arte," is reputedly the biggest museum of its sort on the planet. If you ask us, visiting a renowned sculpture garden while scuba diving and snorkelling sounds like a formula for thrill.

5. Enjoy a beautiful tan in the best Mexican beach

Mexican beaches are the place to go this season, whether you want to indulge in the best water sports or get that gorgeous tan. Mexico's beaches can undoubtedly provide you with an exciting and relaxing day. Mexico's 6,000 kilometres of coastline provide every kind of idyllic beach vacation imaginable.

There's no need to worry about being bored because Mexico has countless areas to discover and experiences to partake in. Gear up to get mesmerised!

