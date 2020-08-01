5 fusion samosa filling recipes for a scrumptious evening snack
Samosas are basically hot and crispy, stuffed savouries that are deep fried till it turns into a striking golden-brown colour that you can serve as snack with a cup of hot piping tea when unexpected guests show up.
Samosas are super easy and fuss-free mouth-watering dish that should have a crunchy exterior and warm interior. For the love of samosas, we bring to you 5 remarkable variants of this desi pastry. Replacing aaloo filling with other lip-smacking variants to get your own personalised samosas!
1. Pasta Samosa:
Cook your spaghetti, penne or fusilli pasta in your favourite red, white or pink sauce with a tad bit of cheese and cook it until it’s dry. This quirky dish would instantly leave a perfect taste in your mouth.
2. Cheesy Samosa:
Who doesn’t love the taste of melting cheese? Mix some cheese with fresh rosemary and cilantro or mixed herbs and chilli flakes to pull out a string of super cheesy and tasty snack. It is the best snack for all cheese lovers.
3. Pizza Samosa:
Mix corns, olives, tomatoes, jalapenos or any topping of your choice in alfredo sauce and add a add a bunch of shredded mozzarella cheese, oregano and chilli flakes to it. Encase it in the samosa sheet and now you have a tasty Italian samosa.
4. Chowmein Samosa:
Hakka, chilli-garlic, schezwan or singapuri- cook your favourite sort of chowmein, fill it up in the samosa sheet and toss in a spicy Chinese sauce for the best Indian and Chinese fusion samosa you would ever put in your mouth.
5. Chocolate Samosa:
Chocolate samosa is a sweet variation to this yummy snack and is picture-perfect to satiate your sugar craving. Sweet as sugar, this is a perfect snack for anyone who has a sweeth tooth. It may sound absurd, but it’s super easy and unusual to make.
If you are a true samosa lover then go ahead and make these for yourself in this lockdown season and give yourself a treat with these mouth-watering fusion delicacies that you will absolutely love!