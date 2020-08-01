5 fusion samosa filling recipes for a scrumptious evening snack

Is samosa your go-to snack? Do these deep-fried delicious pockets of dough stuffed with a potato mixture and aromatic spices make your heart melt? If yes, then you are on the right track! Let us take you through the new ways to make your Samosa filling tastier.

Samosas are basically hot and crispy, stuffed savouries that are deep fried till it turns into a striking golden-brown colour that you can serve as snack with a cup of hot piping tea when unexpected guests show up.

Samosas are super easy and fuss-free mouth-watering dish that should have a crunchy exterior and warm interior. For the love of samosas, we bring to you 5 remarkable variants of this desi pastry. Replacing aaloo filling with other lip-smacking variants to get your own personalised samosas!

1. Pasta Samosa:

Cook your spaghetti, penne or fusilli pasta in your favourite red, white or pink sauce with a tad bit of cheese and cook it until it’s dry. This quirky dish would instantly leave a perfect taste in your mouth.

2. Cheesy Samosa:

Who doesn’t love the taste of melting cheese? Mix some cheese with fresh rosemary and cilantro or mixed herbs and chilli flakes to pull out a string of super cheesy and tasty snack. It is the best snack for all cheese lovers.



3. Pizza Samosa:

Mix corns, olives, tomatoes, jalapenos or any topping of your choice in alfredo sauce and add a add a bunch of shredded mozzarella cheese, oregano and chilli flakes to it. Encase it in the samosa sheet and now you have a tasty Italian samosa.

4. Chowmein Samosa:

Hakka, chilli-garlic, schezwan or singapuri- cook your favourite sort of chowmein, fill it up in the samosa sheet and toss in a spicy Chinese sauce for the best Indian and Chinese fusion samosa you would ever put in your mouth.

5. Chocolate Samosa:

Chocolate samosa is a sweet variation to this yummy snack and is picture-perfect to satiate your sugar craving. Sweet as sugar, this is a perfect snack for anyone who has a sweeth tooth. It may sound absurd, but it’s super easy and unusual to make.

If you are a true samosa lover then go ahead and make these for yourself in this lockdown season and give yourself a treat with these mouth-watering fusion delicacies that you will absolutely love!

Credits :Getty Images

