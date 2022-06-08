5 Gluten-free snack recipes that can be prepared under 30 minutes

Gluten is a type of protein that is available in grains like wheat, rye, and barley and can take a toll on your gut health while triggering various types of allergies if you are gluten intolerant. You don’t have to consume bland food if you are opting for gluten-free meals, some easy twists to your cooking can give you both flavoursome and healthy meals of course, with no gluten. If you are trying to cut gluten from your diet (whatsoever your reason is), then you might be falling short of recipes to tempt your buds without getting in the way of your health goals. But not anymore! Here we bring you 5 delicious gluten-free snack recipes that can easily be prepared under 30 minutes and enrich you with the goodness of multiple nutrients.

Amaranth Tikki

Ingredients required

250 grams of amaranth flour

Water

2 cups potatoes (mashed)

2 green chilli (chopped)

½ cup yoghurt

Salt and pepper as per the taste

2 tablespoon oil

Coriander leaves (chopped)

Method

Take a pan and add water and amaranth flour to it. Mix and stir well to avoid any lumps.

Add the salt and pepper to the mixture and mix well.

Once it is cooled, add the yoghurt, green chilli and potatoes to the cooked amaranth.

Take this mixture, make small patties and bake them until golden from both sides.

Sprinkle the chopped coriander and relish hot.

Quinoa pulao

Ingredients required

2 cups quinoa

1 onion (sliced)

1 tomato (chopped)

2 green chilli (chopped)

1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste

1 cup spinach puree

1/2 cup yoghurt

Salt and pepper as per the taste

Chilli powder as per the taste

2 teaspoon olive oil

Coriander leaves (chopped)

Method

Take a pan, heat olive oil in it and sauté ginger garlic paste. Now, stir fry the onions and tomatoes and let it cook properly.

Add the spinach puree, green chilli, salt, pepper, and chilli powder and cook until you smell the aroma of all the ingredients.

Now, add the cooked quinoa to the pan and mix everything well. Now, pour the yoghurt and stir.

Sprinkle the chopped coriander leaves before serving.

Jowar tacos

Ingredients required

2 cups jowar flour

Water

2 taco shells

1 onion (diced)

1 tomato (diced)

1 carrot (diced)

1 bell pepper (diced)

1 tablespoon corn

2 tablespoon oil

Salt, pepper, and red chilli powder as per the taste

Lettuce (sliced)

1 cup hung curd

Method

Take a bowl add onion, tomato, carrot, bell pepper, and corn along with salt, pepper and red chilli powder and mix everything well.

Take a pan and cook jowar flour with water until it soaks the water properly.

Now add the hung curd and cooked jowar flour to the filling mixture and whisk well.

Take the taco shells, and roast them until a crispy and little brown.

Once done, place the lettuce leaves on the side, fill in the mixture and serve immediately.

Chicken salad with kale and spinach

Ingredients required

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper as per the taste

2 cloves garlic (finely chopped)

Olives (finely chopped)

3 teaspoon lemon juice

2 cups shredded chicken breast

2 teaspoon mayonnaise

1 onion (chopped)

1 tomato (chopped)

30 grams kale (chopped)

30 grams spinach (chopped)

Method

Take a bowl and add kale, spinach, onion, tomatoes and olives in it and mix well.

Now, add the shredded chicken to the bowl and sprinkle the salt, pepper, lemon juice, mayonnaise and olive oil over it and mix really well. Let it soak for about 2 minutes and serve.

Ragi pizza

Ingredients required

500 grams of Ragi Flour

1 tbsp yeast

Pizza Sauce

50 grams of Pumpkin (sliced)

6-7 basil leaves

Method

Start by taking a broad vessel and adding ragi flour and yeast to it. Now, add some water and knead a soft dough just like for a chapati.

Once done, keep it aside for about 30 minutes.

Now, spread the dough in a big round shape and spread some pizza sauce over it.

Arrange the toppings of pumpkin and basil leaves over it and bake until golden brown.

Sprinkle some chilli flakes and oregano and serve hot!

Also Read: 4 Vegan snack recipes for your child’s lunchbox