5 Gorgeous takeaways from Tapsee Pannu’s Moscow vacation that'll inspire you to travel to Russia

Every traveler’s bucket list includes a trip to Russia! The marvelous architecture, vast landscape, Slavic spirit and a proud nation are just a drop in the ocean of things Russia is famous for. There are so many splendid cities in Russia, but Moscow and Saint Petersburg steal most of the attention, undoubtedly. And this is what we could witness in the holiday feed of the Actor Tapsee Pannu, who visited the capital for a vacation with her sister, Shagun Pannu.

Here are 5 ways on how the actress inspired us to leave everything else behind and travel to the country for the finest experience.

1. Step into the Red Square area

If you watch a lot of Hollywood movies, you would've noticed the Red Square many times. The Red Square is the most popular city plaza in Moscow. The actress, along with her sister, visited the location which houses various popular destinations such as Kremlin, St. Basil's Cathedral, Lenin's Mausoleum, State Historical Museum, GUM shopping mall and the Kazan Cathedral.

2. Experience the hot air balloon ride

See the sun rising over pine forest and touch the tops of gigantic trees with your hands. The Actress went to enjoy a balloon trip over the region. These flying experiences are perfect for those who have always wanted to feel the freedom of flying. Taking to the air will make any occasion truly unforgettable, thereby, creating lasting memories.

3. Ride the electric city scooter

Electric scooters are a common sight in Moscow during summer, whizzing around the city's parks and pavements. Ditching the car and the public transport, we could see the actress leaning towards micro-mobility to take a tour of the city. One can hire an e-scooter anytime, which is available for rent through a number of different smartphone apps, throughout the capital.

4. Awake your senses in the Bolshoi theatre

The Bolshoi Theatre, an architectural landmark and one of Russia's most prestigious venues, is home to the world-renowned Bolshoi ballet and opera companies. The theatre, which dates back to the late 18th century, hosts regular performances of classics. The travel duo went to see a beautiful ballet performance in the grandiose auditorium of the Bolshoi. When in Moscow, one must definitely experience a magical and historical tour of the famous Bolshoi Theatre!

5. Enjoy culinary delights

Food is one of the best ways to understand the cultural background of a country. It's fun, tasty and gives you an understanding of people's everyday life. The sisters were on a food tasting spree throughout their vacation. From hearty dumplings to colourful confectionery, Moscow serves up culinary delights to please your soul.

There are so many more things that you can try in Russia. Even when it comes to art, this country is given prominence. So, if you are planning for an international holiday in Moscow for experiencing a great adventure, then rest assured as you have made the right decision.

