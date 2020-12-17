5 Grandmother approved recipes to try this winters

To beat the chill, we have for you some traditional grandmother recipes to boost immunity and give warmth.

Grandmothers are pure souls, who want nothing but to see their family happy. They have a special place in our hearts. They unconditionally love us and just want to feed us endlessly with their scrumptious dishes. The kitchen is the place where all their magic happens.

Come winters, and we want piping hot, wholesome and comfort food to soothe us and to beat the cold. So here are some easy go-to recipes that come straight from every grandmother’s kitchen to survive the chill.

Panjiri

Take some almonds, raisins, cashews and walnuts and dry roast them in ghee and keep aside. In a pan, roast wheat flour in ghee for 10 minutes and add sugar, roasted nuts and cardamom powder. Store this in an airtight jar.

Gajar Halwa

Grate the carrots and cook them in 2 cups of milk for 5-7 minutes. In another pan, add some ghee, powdered sugar and the carrot and milk mixture. Add some cardamom powder and serve hot.

Gond laddoo

Roast some Gond, some dry fruits, poppy seeds and dry coconut in ghee. Add cardamom powder, nutmeg powder and some sugar syrup (boil sugar in water for 2-3 minutes). Crush the Gond with your hands and make small balls. Store in an airtight jar.

Kanji

Cut the carrots, and grind some mustard seeds. In a cup, add beets, carrots, mustard powder, black salt, a pinch of red chilli powder and some water. Keep this in the sun for 2-3 days and stir daily.

Paya soup

Add oil in a pressure cooker with some chopped garlic and ginger. Add 1 bay leaf, some green cardamoms, cloves and chopped green chillies. Add lamb trotters and cook on low heat. Add some salt and turmeric powder with 3 cups of water. Pressure cook till three whistles, strain it and serve hot.

Also Read: 5 Best dry fruits to consume during winter to stay warm and healthy

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×