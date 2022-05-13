5 Gujarati Desserts you must try at least once

Gujarat is a land that offers multiple delicacies right from delicious and tangy snacks like khandvi to sweet dishes like shrikhand. Right from extravagant shudh vegetarian thalis to jalebi fafdas- who does not know the prominent delicious deserts of this state that comes under the western Indian region? But if you want to try something offbeat sweet dishes from Gujarati cuisine- then here are some rich exquisite flavours that are equally delectable. A lot of them are not only lip-smacking but are wholesome too, definitely make you drool over!

Here are 5 delicious Gujarati deserts you must try at least once.

1. Basundi

Gujarat is prominent for making delicious sweet dishes from healthy vegetarian ingredients especially milk and thick creamy basundi is just the perfect example of that! This dish is prepared with condensed milk and holds the perfect sweet and nutty flavours as the dish is further hinted with cardamom and a variety of dry fruits. With a similar appearance just like Rabri, this dish is just the perfect wholesome dessert to relish after a meal and can be prepared in varied flavours including custard apple and grapes.

2. Fada lapsi or kansar

One of the healthiest deserts of Gujarat, fada lapsi is usually prepared during special occasions and can easily be prepared with no fuss. Fada lapsi is made with broken wheat (dalia) and is further twisted with dry fruits, cardamom, ghee, and jaggery, all of which make it a nutritious dessert to savour. Its rich flavour and aroma is a favourite among people of all age. What’s more? All it takes around 5-7 minutes to prepare this sweet dish.

3. Doodhpak

With a pudding-like consistency, this dish is brimmed with the goodness of milk, nuts and strands of saffron. A semi-liquid dish that is cooked with boiled rice until imbibes a unique flavour and aroma that can make the buds go crazy. What makes the dish different from the regular Indian kheer is the serving style- Gujarati doodh pak is served chilled along with the toppings of chopped almonds, pistachios and a layer of silver.

4. Handvo

A fluffy yet nourishing cake that is overflowed with delicious flavours and creativity. This cake is prepared with healthful vegetable filling such as bottle gourd, and crushed peanuts, and can be customised as per the preference of the vegetables. Very light in weight, filling and boasts unique essences, the cake carries a texture similar to Dhokla but is varied in taste as carries the crunch of nourishing vegetables. Handvo is prepared in a different type of pressure cooker and further complemented with tadka of oil, cumin seeds, mustard, and curry leaves.

5. Ghari

A special sweet dish from the city of Surat, Surati Ghari is white in colour and is made up of fresh dough, milk, ghee, and sugar along with a dash of rosewater. Further, it is given a round shape just like a laddoo and is stuffed with dates. It is available in varied varieties including Kesar, pista, almonds and mawa.

