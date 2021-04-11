5 Health benefits of makhana that makes it the perfect choice for healthy snacking

This desi Indian snack is gaining popularity for its addictive taste and multiple health benefits that come along with it. Here are 5 health benefits of makhana that you need to know to make a healthy choice.

Makhana is also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds that are mostly consumed as a healthy snack owing to its powerful nutritional value. They can be eaten as a healthy alternative for snacking between meals or for late night munchies. Along with having multiple health benefits, it also aids in weight loss and low cholesterol levels.

Being a good source of magnesium, potassium including protein, they make the perfect healthy snack that you can munch on. All you have to do is substitute popcorn with makhana and you don’t have to worry about keeping a check on your calories.

Here are 5 Makhana health benefits that make it a perfect healthy snack.

Promotes healthy heart

The powerful nutrition value of makhana keeps the blood pressure in check. It is a great source of potassium with a low amount of sodium that is good for hypertension patients. It improves and purifies the blood and oxygen level in your body, keeping your heart healthy.

Good for the digestive system

Makhanas contain a high amount of fibre that is great for digestive health. It can help improve bowel movement and keep constipation at bay, improving digestion.

Strengthen your bones

Makhanas are a great source of calcium and calcium is the most essential for strengthening your bones. It helps makes your bone stronger and keep your body healthy and fit.

Regulates blood sugar levels

Being rich in protein and carbohydrates, makhanas are good for keeping blood sugar in check. These are great for people with high blood sugar level.

Helps in weight loss

For people who are health conscious or planning to lose weight, it is highly recommended to switch to makhana as a healthy substitute for snacking. They are rich in protein and low in calories and prevent you from overeating.

Also Read: 5 Calcium rich foods you need to include in your diet for stronger bones

Credits :Getty images

Share your comment ×