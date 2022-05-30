5 Health friendly mocktail recipes you can make at home

The rage of summer has been activated for a while now and going further it is only expected to intensify. Summers are all about refreshing, bright, juicy fruits and while the scorching heat is right in the mood to distress us, how about playing with the flavours of chilled nutritious fruits and smashing them into rejuvenating home-made cocktails to beat the heat? Sipping on a mocktail that is naturally packed with the goodness of fruits and Indian spices seems like an affordable and feasible idea to stimulate your not-so-oomph days. Well, don’t expect these homemade mocktails to come to be boring! In fact, the twist that we are blending in it with the health-friendly Indian herbs and spices makes them equally fun and refreshing to cocktails.

Here are 5 Health friendly mocktails recipes you can make at home

Honey bunny

Ingredients required

70 ml Orange juice

2 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Salt as per the taste

5-6 sprigs of mint leaves

6-7 cubes of ice

Method

Take a blender and blend orange juice, honey and lemon juice together.

Once done, add in some salt and ice cubes and mix once again.

Pour into a glass, garnish with mint leaves and serve chilled.

The juicy red devil

Ingredients required

100 grams peeled watermelon

50 grams chopped kokum fruit

5-10 mint sprigs

1 tablespoon olive oil

50 grams cucumber (peeled and chopped)

Lemon juice

Salt as per the taste

Method

Start by taking a bowl and adding peeled watermelon, chopped kokum fruit, mint sprigs, olive oil and cucumber in it. Now, keep it aside overnight for the process of flavour infusion.

Now, take a blender and blend all the ingredients together until a smooth consistency is obtained.

Once done, strain the concoction and mix salt in it.

Serve chilled by pouring over ice cubes.

Take me as I am

Ingredients required

2 sticks of lemongrass

6-7 sprigs of basil

50 grams of pomegranate seeds

50 grams of watermelon pulp

50 grams of orange juice

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Salt as per the taste

Method

Take a blender and blend all the ingredients together.

Pour it into a glass without straining the pulp.

Relish chilled with ice cubes.

Chill-la-laa

Ingredients required

60 ml coconut water

100 grams pineapple (peeled and chopped)

5-6 sprigs of mint

Black salt as per the taste

2 teaspoon lemon juice

5-6 ice cubes

Method

Take a blender and blend everything together (keep 3-4 mint sprigs aside for garnishing).

Now, take a glass, squeeze in some lemon juice, fill it will ice and pour the juice over the icy rocks.

Serve and enjoy.

Mint-o-fresh

Ingredients required

30 ml watermelon juice

1 cup crushed watermelon

1 cup chopped watermelon pieces

1 cup chopped strawberries

2 lemon slices

Ice cubes

9-10 mint leaves

Method