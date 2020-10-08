5 Healthy Autumn dishes that are ideal for dinner

Fall is here and so are our cravings for comfort food to satiate our hunger pangs! This season, cosy up at home and look up these 5 autumn dishes that are ideal for a hearty meal before hitting the bed and calling it a day.

Fall is all about pumpkins, carrots, beans and soup to comfort our soul. As we slowly transition into autumn, our body needs nutrients that will shield us from the harsh cold. While we may bring changes to our wardrobe, a slight change in our diet is essential to survive the weather variations. Salad would no longer do justice to our body, our body needs nourishing foods to improve our immune system and boost our energy.

What food should we be eating in autumn? Few ingredients that are essential to be added in your diet are carrots, pumpkins, sweet potato, brown rice, oats, millet, broccoli, spinach, citrus fruits, ginger, turmeric, chickpeas and soybeans.

Apart from these food items, here are a few dishes that you can prepare for your dinner that will soothe your soul and bring warmth in your body.

1. Butternut Squash and Turmeric Soup

A flavourful soup is ideal for a cold winter night. It is perfect to keep you warm and turmeric helps in improving the immune system of the body.

2. Pumpkin Risotto

A rich and creamy dish, risotto is a favourite amongst everyone for comfort food. Combined with pumpkin, it enhances the flavour and is ideal for dinner.

3. Roasted chicken

You can a few extra ingredients and top it with salt and pepper to enhance the flavour. Add a few lemon drops as well to give it a tangy hint of taste. This dish is ideal for fall season as it keeps you energetic and feeds the proper nutrients your body might lack.

4. Corn and potato chowder

This rich and creamy soup is ideal for dinner as it’s heavy and warm. The subtle flavours are comforting and it will fill your stomach and keep you warm on a chilly fall day.

5. Potato, carrot and chickpea stew

This hearty sweet stew is ideal for an aromatic dinner, perfect to bring you warmth on cold winter nights. Enjoy your stew with a glass of wine and call it a day.

Credits :Pexels

