  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

5 Healthy bedtime snacks that you can have without putting on weight

Our eating habits are highly responsible for weight gain. And this includes our bedtime snacks as well. So, we can try these healthy snacks instead to lose and maintain weight.
Mumbai
5 Healthy bedtime snacks that you can have without putting on weight5 Healthy bedtime snacks that you can have without putting on weight

Our body weight majorly depends on our eating habits because that’s how the body gets all its essential nutrients, fats and proteins. And when our diet includes a high amount of carbohydrates then it damages our weight loss program to some extent. So, we should always include healthy foods in our diet plan that will be rich in fibre, protein etc. 

 

Most of us try to do all these things to maintain a healthy weight. And that’s why our meals are always packed with all the important nutrients. But this all gets damaged when we increase our carbohydrate and sugar intake with the bedtime snacks. Even after having a proper meal at dinner, we may feel hungry sometimes. That’s normal but this bedtime snacking should also be healthy that will enhance our metabolism. 

 
Healthy bedtime snacks that you can have without putting on your weight. 

 

Banana

This healthy fruit is a great bedtime snack that’s good for fast digestion. It aids in weight loss as well. 

 

Cucumber with hummus

Cucumber is highly beneficial for weight loss and this becomes more powerful when you have it with hummus before going to your bed. Hummus is made of chickpeas that contains vitamin B. 

 

Yoghurt 

This can be both your dessert and bedtime snack which enhances your gut health to strengthen digestive problems. You can also add some fruits to it like apples, grapes, bananas, blueberries, cranberries etc. 

 

Cottage cheese

Cottage cheese is another great snack to have at night. This low-calorie and low-fat food will provide you with the right amount of proteins. So, it’s a great option for snacking before bed. 

 

Almonds

Almonds are a high protein dry fruit that helps to release fat-burning hormones during sleep. So, you can definitely have them.

Also Read: 5 Tips for picky eaters to make their meals healthier

Credits :

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement