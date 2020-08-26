5 Healthy bedtime snacks that you can have without putting on weight

Our eating habits are highly responsible for weight gain. And this includes our bedtime snacks as well. So, we can try these healthy snacks instead to lose and maintain weight.

Our body weight majorly depends on our eating habits because that’s how the body gets all its essential nutrients, fats and proteins. And when our diet includes a high amount of carbohydrates then it damages our weight loss program to some extent. So, we should always include healthy foods in our diet plan that will be rich in fibre, protein etc.

Most of us try to do all these things to maintain a healthy weight. And that’s why our meals are always packed with all the important nutrients. But this all gets damaged when we increase our carbohydrate and sugar intake with the bedtime snacks. Even after having a proper meal at dinner, we may feel hungry sometimes. That’s normal but this bedtime snacking should also be healthy that will enhance our metabolism.

Healthy bedtime snacks that you can have without putting on your weight. Banana This healthy fruit is a great bedtime snack that’s good for fast digestion. It aids in weight loss as well. Cucumber with hummus Cucumber is highly beneficial for weight loss and this becomes more powerful when you have it with hummus before going to your bed. Hummus is made of chickpeas that contains vitamin B. Yoghurt This can be both your dessert and bedtime snack which enhances your gut health to strengthen digestive problems. You can also add some fruits to it like apples, grapes, bananas, blueberries, cranberries etc. Cottage cheese Cottage cheese is another great snack to have at night. This low-calorie and low-fat food will provide you with the right amount of proteins. So, it’s a great option for snacking before bed. Almonds Almonds are a high protein dry fruit that helps to release fat-burning hormones during sleep. So, you can definitely have them. Also Read: 5 Tips for picky eaters to make their meals healthier

