5 Healthy snacks you can serve at a high tea party

Planning to host a high tea party at your home but don’t know what snacks to serve along with tea? Here is a list of healthy snacks you can serve to relish your tea with.

High tea is an event that occurs in the evening which usually involves a light meal to go along with tea. It is meant to take place in the early evening or late afternoon. It is the time when you feel hungry before your last meal of the day and want something to munch on.

High tea is a concept that steeped in British history and has since gained popularity in India too. Now, people host a high tea party to catch up with friends, indulge in light banter along with a piping hot cup of tea and delish snacks. Hosting a high tea party can be a daunting task that needs a lot of preparation too like your regular dinner party. To make things easier for you, here are 5 healthy snacks you can make and serve at home to pair it with your tea.

1. Cookies

Cookies are a perfect snack when paired with tea. You can make butterscotch cookies at home that are light and soft. You can add butter to make it smooth and buttery. You could also go healthier by making oatmeal cookies and add some vanilla essence to it.

2. Corn and sprouts

Corn and sprouts are a perfect healthy combination to serve as a high tea snack. You can mix corn and sprouts in a bowl with cherry tomatoes, green chilli and add lemon to give it a tangy or savoury flavour.

3. Banana and walnut cake

A healthy dish to prepare for an evening snack, you can make this teacake at home using fresh ingredients. You can also add chia seeds that act as great antioxidants.

4. Spinach and cheese Quiche

A gluten free indulgence to serve at your high tea. This dish is loaded with cheese, spinach and corn. A perfect snack for all cheese and corn lovers and filling too.

5. Mixed nuts

The safest option to serve as snacks, a bowl of mixed nuts. They packed with nutrients and can be had along with your tea as an evening snack.

Credits :Pexels

