5 Healthy, tasty and easy sandwich recipes to curb your sudden hunger pangs

Do you eat unhealthy junk foods during your sudden hunger pangs? Then here are 5 easy sandwich recipes for you to satisfy your tummy.

Sandwiches make a great breakfast and snacking item that gives the feeling of satiety. But you don’t have to follow the same sandwich recipe every time because there are many different recipes to give a new twist to it each and every time. Sandwiches can be prepared in a healthy way as well. So, here are 5 sandwich recipes to indulge in.

Multi grain veg sandwich

If you are a vegetarian and looking for something healthy in sandwich, then this multi grain veg sandwich is the perfect one to curb your sudden hunger pangs. Follow the recipe below.

Sandwich recipes for weight loss

Are you on a strict diet plan? Then this sandwich recipe will speed up your weight loss program and it’s made with all healthy ingredients. Check the recipe below to make it for yourself.

Crunchy onion and tomato toast

This sandwich recipe just takes 10 minutes to get prepared and has onions and tomatoes which are both healthy for us. This makes a great breakfast and snacking item, especially, your kids will love to have them. The recipe is given below.

Egg mayo sandwich

This delicious and lip smacking sandwich is made with mayonnaise and eggs that give you the feeling of satiety. The recipe is shown in the video below.

Grilled peri peri sandwich

It takes just 10 minutes to get prepared and tastes better when accompanied with a small bowl of tomato ketchup. So, here is the recipe below for you to learn the technique and make this at your home for a delightful breakfast.

