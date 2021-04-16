5 Herbs to include in your diet to reduce weight naturally

Weight loss is one of the prime health concerns of us which requires a lot of effort. But sometimes, you can reduce weight and speed up the weight loss process naturally. Vikas Chawla, Founder and Director, Vedas Cure, talks about five herbs to reduce weight naturally.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek is a popular household spice made from the legume Trigonella foenum-graecum. It can aid in weight loss by reducing food intake and controlling appetite. Eight grams of fenugreek fibre per day increases feelings of fullness and decreases appetite and food consumption. Fenugreek seed extract reduces fat consumption by 17 percent on a daily basis.

Cayenne Pepper

Cayenne pepper is a type of Capsicum, commonly used to add a spicy kick to a variety of dishes. It contains the compound capsaicin, which gives cayenne pepper its characteristic fire while also providing numerous health benefits. Capsaicin will help you to burn more calories during the day by marginally raising your metabolism.

Ginger

Ginger, which is commonly used in herbal medicine as a natural remedy for a number of illnesses, can also help with weight loss. Ginger supplementation helps to reduce body weight and belly fat. It can help you lose weight by raising your metabolism and fat burning process while lowering your appetite and fat absorption.

Turmeric

Turmeric is a spice with bright colour and comes with medicinal properties. The presence of curcumin, a compound that has been widely researched for its effects on everything from inflammation to weight loss, is packed with many health benefits. Curcumin was found to be effective in improving fat loss, reducing belly fat and increasing weight loss by up to 5 percent when taken twice daily for one month. However, all the studies on it have used a concentrated amount of curcumin, which is much greater than the amount contained in a normal dose of turmeric.

Black Pepper

Black pepper is a popular kitchen spice made from the dried fruit of Piper nigrum, an Indian flowering vine. It contains piperine, a potent compound that gives its pungent taste and potential weight-loss properties. Piperine supplementation will help you lose weight even if you don't change your diet.

