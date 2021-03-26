5 Holi events happening in the US this weekend

Here are some Holi 2021 events happening in different cities of the USA.

As we begin to take in the sweet smell of spring, Indians in the US and all around the world get ready to celebrate the first festival of the season – Holi. Also known as the festival of colors, Holi brings about much-needed excitement after an extremely stressful year of Covid-19 and lockdowns. As the United States is slowly and steadily opening up to a somewhat normal but still watchful life, there are many Holi events happening all around the country over the next few days. Of course, all the events have Covid-19 protocols in place and encourage people to follow all the safety rules.

Atlanta

Event Name: Holi Celebration at Children's Museum of Atlanta

Location: 275 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30313

Date/Time: March 27 / 10 to 5 PM

Price: Museum Fee

Registration: Required

Details: Participants will learn about the science of color and light at the Science Bar in celebration of Holi. ⁠In addition to the science explorations, there will be a special craft-making session and reading of "Amma, Tell Me About Holi!" by @bhaktimathur98. ⁠

San Francisco

Event Name: Holi Sundowner

Location: Hotel Bei (Rooftop), 50 8th St, San Francisco, CA 94103

Date/Time: March 27 / 6 to 10 PM

Price: $15 and $200 for VIP Table

Registration: Buy Tickets

Details: It is a Bollywood-themed party featuring Brown Buoy. It is an adults-only event.

Philadelphia

Event Name: Holi celebration with Three Aksha

Location: Penn Museum, 3260 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Date/Time: March 29 / 6 to 7 PM

Price: $5

Registration: Buy Tickets

Details: Celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of spring, with a live performance of classical Indian dance by Philadelphia-based dance academy and studio, Three Aksha. Dancer, choreographer, and teacher Viji Rao and her company will showcase their mastery of Bharatanatyam, a dance form dating back nearly 3000 years. ⁠

New York

Event Name: Holi on the Hudson

Location: 500 W 70th St, On The River at Pier i, New York

Date/Time: March 27 / 2 to 4 PM

Price: $5

Registration: Buy Tickets

Details: Holi is originally celebrated by throwing colors on each other create equality and erase differences. Due to COVID participants will be celebrating Holi by throwing colors in the sky with our kites! ⁠ ⁠

Bayonne

Event Name: Holi art exhibition

Location: The Bridge Art Gallery, 199 Broadway, Bayonne

Date/Time: March 27 / 3 to 7 PM

Price: Free

Registration: Required

Details: The Bridge Art Gallery is hosting an opening reception on Saturday, March 27th for the Holi Art Exhibition. The Guest Curator, Nupur Nishith, has assembled an extraordinary roster of participating artists: ⁠ ⁠

