5 Indian cuisines you must try while travelling across the country

India is home to multiple cultures, languages, religions and cuisines. We are a diverse nation and when it comes to food there are a lot of desi cuisines to pick from. North Indian cuisine happens to be the most popular one for the variety of choices people have to pick from as well as the masaledar flavour it has. India is home to numerous delicious cuisines that can easily make your mouth water. You can find a variety of herbs and spices and seasoning in Indian foods, as well as different flavours, be it sweet, sour or spicy. This is why every true foodie needs to try all the different cuisines that India has to offer. Moreover, the true essence of India lies in the numerous food items that it has to offer. Here are some of the most popular and scrumptious Indian cuisines that everybody needs to try.

1. Kashmiri

From the delicious rice items to their succulent rogan josh, this cuisine has some of the most delicious food items. They make some of the best mutton delicacies and gravies along with rice.

2. Gujarati

This cuisine contains a touch of sweetness in nearly everything. You can find some of the best vegetarian food in this cuisine. They serve the best dhokla, kadhi, khandvi, khakra, undhiyu and other delicious snacks as well as main course food items.

3. Mughlai

Biryani is one of the most popular Mughlai food that you can find easily in India. It is a rice dish made with different vegetables and spices as well as meat or eggs. While the Mughlai biryani has a different flavour, the Indians have managed to add a different touch of their own to this dish. You can find different kinds of Biryani across Indian from Maharashtrian to Lucknowi to Hyderabadi, you'll find them all over the county.

4. South Indian

You definitely cannot miss out this delicious cuisine which serves dosas of different kinds and medu vada, idli, uttapam along with some appam and stew and other such delicious food items. This cuisine contains all the food items from different south Indian states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

5. Goan

This Union Territory is popular for its amazing beaches as well as it's seafood dishes. Goan food contains a variety of local Goan spices instead of any other ones. It's popular for it coconut-based food items as well as the different Goan curries. They serve the best vindaloo, cafreal, xacuti and other such dishes with different meats as well as seafood.

