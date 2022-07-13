5 Indian destinations for a memorable and fun bachelorette bash

Getting married has its own perks and is a beautiful transition from singlehood to a life-long companionship! While you are entering into a new phase of life, bidding adieu to your happy loner life with a rocking bachelorette is something you should definitely consider. If you are seeking offbeat places in India to plan a bachelorette bash with your girl gang, then below we mentioned a list of unique hotspots where you can escape with your girlies.

1. Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu

Pondicherry is also known as the French capital of India because of its serene atmosphere, clear beaches, and novel architecture with the righteous amalgamation of mouth-watering savouries. Right from sightseeing to scuba diving- the place offers a variety of experiences to enthral you and your girlfriends. A bash in the picturesque views and calm surroundings of Pondicherry will never disappoint you. The vibrant hues, French colony, courtyards and flamboyant blooms curate an impeccable setting for an unforgettable and tranquil bachelorette party.

2. Bir, Himachal Pradesh

Bir is a beautiful hilltop where you can enjoy the adventure and beautiful landscapes of the Dhauladhar mountains and Kangra valley. In this scorching summer heat, this place will uplift and brace you and your bridesmaids from its adventurous activities and stunning views while making your bachelorette memorable. While in Bir, drench yourself in the refreshing waterfalls, enjoy the air adventures like paragliding in Billing and soak in the positivity and blessings of new beginnings in Sherabling monastery and give your soul a much-needed relaxation from all the chaos before the D-day.

3. Goa

Talking about bachelorette without Goa is something we don’t approve of! This old and gold classic vacation spot has been a constant buzz due to its relaxing lifestyle and seashore shacks. Goa is a sweetheart place for all the party buffs out there. South Goa is prominent for its happy and comfy lifestyle along with relaxing high-end resorts and privacy whereas North Goa is well-known for its beach parties, clubs and bars and is a perfect choice for a sweet and wild bachelorette party.

4. Netrani Island, Karnataka

An offbeat yet beautiful island that is located on the off-coast of Karnataka, Netrani Island is still untapped and its heart-shaped structure will make you and your girl gang go awww. If you love to explore underwater adventures like snorkelling, then this is just the right place for you. Its rich and vibrant marine life will make you unravel corals, fishes, whales, dolphins, turtles and cobia. Enjoy the slow and relaxing vibes at this place and make beautiful memories on this heavenly and peaceful island.

5. Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Ooty, the “queen of hills” is one of the most prominent attractions that is bounded by peaceful and calm natural surroundings. This place is beyond perfect for a refreshing and chilled bachelorette ceremony. This beautiful vacation spot in Tamil Nadu has a lot to offer right from mountains, gardens, and lakes to tea plantations. Its soothing surroundings, nature’s haven, and surreal beauty will definitely leave you and your girl gang speechless.

Also Read: Travel Tuesday: 5 Charming places to explore in Alleppey for a soothing vacation