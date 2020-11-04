5 Indian foods and dishes you must eat to keep yourself warm during winters

Winter is here and it is time to make changes to our diet plans to survive the cold. From dry fruits to green vegetables, here is a list of healthy Indian foods you need to stock up on to fight the cold.

As soon as the temperature starts to drop down, our energy levels go low. The freezing temperatures during winter give you a tough time as your metabolism in the body tends to slow down and as a result, your body loses the energy to fight the cold. This means, our bodies are prone to catching a virus or any diseases during the winter as we become more vulnerable to falling sick.

In such extreme weather conditions, it is important to stock up on foods that will boost your metabolism, keep you energetic throughout the day and especially keep you warm to fight the cold.

1. Gajar Halwa

A favourite amongst all Indian households, this popular Indian dessert immersed in ghee is what most of do get excited for during winters. It can be had after meals as dessert and will definitely satisfy your tastebuds.

2. Dry fruits and nuts

Dry fruits are the energy bar you need to survive the winter. Dry fruits like almonds, walnuts, raisins are great to boost energy and immunity. They can be had as cereal with a bowl of milk in the morning for breakfast.

3. Tulsi and ginger

Tulsi and ginger in a hot cup of tea for a winter morning is the perfect combination and what we look forward to. It is happiness shared in a cup of tea, a traditional way of healing things. Tulsi has anti-bacterial properties that are beneficial for the body. Ginger is good for your throat and helps to calm it.

4. Green vegetables

Leafy and green vegetables are must have during winters. Stock up on spinach, broccoli, green beans, carrots and Vitamin C rich foods.

5. Ghee

Having one tbs of ghee every day will keep the doctors away in winter. Ghee is essential to give you strength and generate heat in the body. You can mix it with food or have it on toast.

