5 Indian foods that can cure your gut problems

A healthy gut is a key to living a happy life and having a healthy body. And so, we have wellness advocate and nutrition coach Eshanka Wahi here to spell out some recipes to dishes that can treat your gut problems. She opines that fortunately; Indian cuisine has a plethora of options that include all of the fiber and protein required for a healthy gut. Our ancestors have been making these dishes for years, and you can easily learn how to make them as well. You've been eating them since you were a child, and now that you know they help you relax, you can eat them even more eagerly.

Here are 5 Indian foods to cure your gut problems are as follows-

1. Ayurvedic khichdi- Ayurvedic khichdi is one of the healthiest meals that our ancestors consumed. It is ideal for infants and the elderly who have a low digestive fire. Ayurveda recommends eating a light meal at least once a day, preferably at dinner, and Ayurvedic khichdi is a perfect fit for the menu. Ayurvedic khichdi is praised for cleansing the stomach, relieving constipation, and improving overall health.

The ingredients in ayurvedic khichdi boost immunity and energy in addition to calming and detoxifying the digestive system. Antioxidants are abundant in the main ingredients, which include

· Cumin,

· Turmeric,

· Fennel,

· Brown mustard seed,

· Ground coriander seed,

· Asafoetida,

· Peppercorn,

· Cinnamon, and cardamom.

Cumin and cardamom are high in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, as well as antibacterial and antiseptic properties. It can help with a variety of digestive issues, including nausea, bloating, and constipation.

2. Konji - Konji is a natural homemade probiotic made from rice and water. This is an old-south Indian recipe used by our ancestors to maintain a healthy gut. Konji Recipe is a traditional Kerala comfort food. It's healthy, tasty, and easy to make. It is a recommended food when you are sick or have a stomach upset.

To begin making the konji Recipe

Wash the rice and add it to a pressure cooker with 4 cups of water. Cook for 6 to 7 whistles on high pressure and then reduce to low pressure and cook for 15 minutes.

After 15 minutes, remove from the heat. Allow the pressure to naturally release before opening the pressure cooker. If needed, add more water to adjust the consistency of the rice konji.

To temper- Heat coconut oil in a tadka pan, then add mustard seeds and curry leaves and fry until fragrant. Now pour the tempering over the konji that has been prepared. Serve garnished with chopped coriander leaves.

3. Classic homemade nimbu pickle- Homemade Lemon pickle is a natural preservative that can help with digestive issues. Lemon enzymes aid in the production of bile. As a result, it helps with detoxification. Probiotics are healthy bacteria produced by the fermentation process in the pickle. This is known to aid digestion as well as improve gut health by making them more tolerant of pathogens and bad bacteria. The probiotics lower the pH level in the colon, allowing the stool to move more quickly. Adding a spoonful of pickle to your meal not only improves the taste but also helps with digestion.

4. Homemade Amla Pickle- Amla aids digestion and breaks down food into smaller particles, in addition to facilitating better absorption of nutrients from food. Ingredients such as coriander seeds, fennel seeds, and ajwain aid in digestion and alleviate indigestion. Amla Pickle is made with ingredients that are safe for diabetics to consume. Ajwain's active enzymes increase the flow of stomach acids, which can help relieve indigestion, bloating, and gas.

5. Moong dal Khichdi- Khichdi is a filling dish. Moong dal is high in

· Fiber,

· Vitamin C,

· Calcium,

· Magnesium,

· Potassium,

· And phosphorus.

Freshly cooked khichdi topped with desi ghee contains the proper balance of

· Macronutrients,

· Complex carbohydrates,

· Protein and fats.

Rice has a high glycemic load, but it is offset by the healing fats and fiber found in the ghee and dal.

