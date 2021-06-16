5 Isolated honeymoon destinations in India for a safe and quiet getaway

Planning a honeymoon with bae but got nowhere to go? Here’s what you need. Check out these 5 destinations in India where you can plan a safe and quiet getaway for your honeymoon.

With the ban on international travel and Covid restrictions, our travelling plans have zeroed down to very limited destinations. Fret not, as we have curated a list of 5 hidden gems that you can explore on your honeymoon getaway. India boasts a diverse topography that is abundant with wildlife, unexplored territory and stunning scenery that one just cannot get enough of.

For people looking for a quiet and safe escape with their significant other amid the pandemic, you can explore these 5 destinations in India.

Coorg

Coorg is an ultimate escape for nature lovers. You can spend your days surrounded by the pristine nature nestled in the thick forest. It has greenery in abundance, stunning waterfalls, coffee plantations to explore and magnificent temples for great architecture and history.

Gokarna

If you’re looking for a quiet beach escape then look no further. Gokarna is the ideal destination for beach lovers. Float around in your flip flops and sundresses all day long. Spend your days staring into the vast blue sea with crystal clear waters.

Hampi

For people looking for a visit down the memory lane of a glorious past, surrounded by the rich history and great marvels of architecture, this is your ideal destination to spend your honeymoon days in the arms of your lover. Located by the banks of Tungabhadra, it is a UNESCO listed World Heritage Site and the rocky beauty will mesmerize you.

Lansdowne

A quiet escape in the scanty lanes of an Old British town, Lansdowne is the ideal choice for mountain lovers. It is a quaint town that boasts several romantic spots with mesmerizing views of the snow-peaked mountains in the distance.

Ranthambore

Take a joyful ride into the wildlife of Rajasthan with your spouse and enjoy the company of the wild creatures. Ranthambore is ideal for wildlife lovers, you can spot Tigers on a wildlife safari and enjoy the rich flora and fauna of Ranthambore.

