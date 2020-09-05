5 Keto recipes to spice up your brunch

Ketogenic or keto diet is one of the most popular recipes among fitness enthusiasts. Here are some scrumptious recipes if you are on keto or trying to watch your carb intake.

With an array of diets under the sun, it can be quite difficult to choose the one that will suit your needs. You must have come across plenty of diets for weight loss: one of the most popular being the keto diet. This diet is popular even among celebrities around the world. Did you know it originated as a treatment for epileptic seizures in kids?

However, soon after this, Ketogenic or Keto diet garnered the attention of fitness enthusiasts and those trying to lose weight, and became one of the most popular. Keto diet is about eating healthy fats, protein and minimal carbohydrates. The body uses carbohydrates as a fuel for energy, and when it doesn’t get enough carbs, it starts using up the fat for energy.

Here are some lip-smacking keto recipes you can include in your diet. However, you need to keep in mind the serving and calculate the macros to be sure that these recipes are well-suited for you.

Keto Cabbage Rolls

Low carb cabbage rolls are not just healthy, but easy to make, delicious and satisfying. You must try it if you haven’t already!

Tomato Soup

Enjoy the goodness of tomatoes with a keto-friendly recipe perfect for those trying to watch their weight.

Chilli Paneer

Soft cubes of paneer mixed with vegetables and low-carb sauce are all you need to satisfy the taste buds. Paneer is a protein good for people on keto.

Keto Butter Chicken

If you thought you can't include butter chicken in your keto diet, think again! Yes, this keto-friendly butter chicken is low carb and extremely delicious.

Masala Omelette

Yes, your favourite breakfast recipe can be included in the ketogenic diet! Spicy Indian Masala Omelette gives an Indian twist to the traditional omelette. You must try this one!

