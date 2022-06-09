5 Key takeaways from Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu's and daughter Inaaya’s visit to London

London is perhaps the most recognisable city on the planet. It is steeped in history and has long been the residence of the Royal Family. Visitors enjoy the city's modern vibe, but they are also enchanted by its old-world charm, which can only be experienced when you visit.

Lately, Soha Ali Khan is on vacation with her husband Kunal Khemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in London, where they are channelling their inner tourists. This summer, the family went on a summer tour of the fascinating city.

Here are five takeaways from the couple's tour of the country that will help you decide what to see and do in this incredible city that you'll want to return to time after time again.

1. Visit to Big Ben

When you see Big Ben, it really feels like as if you are in this mesmerising destination. Every day, millions of people across the country can hear the chimes of this world heritage site, which is known for its accuracy and massive bell. Big Ben has seen a lot of history and has appeared in a number of blockbuster movies.

2. Take a ride on London eye

The London Eye is located in the heart of London's tourist area. It is Europe's tallest wheel of its kind and the views from the London Eye are well worth the money- this is London's version of the Eiffel Tower, and there's no denying that London has one of the world's most impressive skylines. You can see as far as Windsor Castle, which is over 20 miles away, on a clear day!

3. Eat, Drink and Shop at Convent Garden

Convent garden is home to fashion stalls, craft markets, food outlets and much more. Tourists and locals flock to Covent Garden in London for a variety of reasons, including street performers, and the world-famous Royal Opera House. When you add in a diverse selection of bars, restaurants, and markets, it's easy to see why it's such a popular leisure destination.

4. Take a stroll on Tower Bridge

The beautiful London Bridge, which has been featured in several Hollywood films, is known as the world's largest antique and a world-famous attraction. Without a doubt, Tower Bridge is one of London's most well-known landmarks. Simply walking over Tower Bridge provides breath-taking views of this iconic London landmark. Make sure to visit the engine rooms at water level after you've climbed to the top of Tower Bridge.

5. Picnic at Kew Garden

Kew Gardens has the perfect picnic spot for any mood, from peaceful woodland to dazzling roses. The Khemmu family can be seen having a wonderful time in the garden and taking everything, it has to offer. The Kew Garden is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and London's largest botanical garden. Their living plant collection is the world's largest and most diverse, and it's well worth seeing.

These are some of the top things to do in London that were inspired by the couple's visit.

