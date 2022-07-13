5 Lip-smacking delicacies you must try when in Nagpur

The land of India can easily wander a food lover! Each and every nook of the country is brimmed with stirring dishes that can win your taste buds. Every state and city has varied culinary flavours, traditions, and dishes that can mesmerize any foodie. Nagpur, one of the largest cities in Maharashtra is known for its interesting and luscious delights that will satiate your taste buds. Its exquisite range of spicy street food zaika will appease you while enhancing your cravings. Right from saoji, and patodi, to Nagpuri samosa- varied delights can be relished in and around the city while on a stroll. Have a look at some must-try dishes when in Nagpur.

​1. Tarri Poha

Poha is a widely considered breakfast option in Nagpur and a vacation is absolutely incomplete without relishing this delicious version of poha. With a Tarri poured on the top which is made of chana (Bengal gram), this staple makes the whole dish extremely luscious and nourishing. Tarri is spicy in nature and its accompaniment in this softly rolled rice, pungent tomato, crispy onions, peanuts, and sev adds up to the taste of this delight.

2. Patodi Rassa

This is yet another prominent breakfast and lunch option in the land of Nagpur, Patodi Rassa is a dish that is prepared from gram flour (besan) and has a spicy, hot and tangy curry. Try the dish from the local stalls to devour the best taste. The curry of this dish is peppered with a variety of local spices and is usually served with roti or bhakri.

3. Santra Barfi

Oranges are the speciality of Nagpur and leaving the land without tasting a dessert made of oranges is something we don’t approve of! Santra barfi is made from the tangy and sweet pulp of oranges and is easily available at every shop. The dish has the perfect blend of sugar and tangy flavour and is peppered with a silver layer to enhance the flavour.

4. Misal pav

The Misal pav platter is the perfect amalgamation of spicy and tangy masala misal along with hot pav with the sides of chopped onions and lemons. This dish is mostly relished during breakfast and is a paradise for all those spicy food devotees out there. The onions are cooked in a spicy masala made from garam masala, onions, tomatoes, garlic and ginger and are served with the garnishing of potato and chiwda. Served with hot bread or pav to brilliantly balance all the flavours.

5. Pitla Bhakri

Pitla bhakri is known as the classic Maharashtrian dish and it is made from Dal flour in a very pasty consistency which is Pitla. Serve with the topping of chopped coriander leaves and the sides of onion to bring out the perfect blend of crispiness with the curry. The dish is savoured with special bread prepared from the grains like Jowar or Bajra, known as Bhakri.

Also Read: 3 Moroccan vegetarian recipes that you should cook at home