5 Lip smacking Thai dishes to tantalise your taste buds

Do you love Thai cuisine? If so, check out these 5 delicious recipes you can easily make at home.

Thai food is all about lightly prepared dishes with a strong aromatic flavour. It brings together disparate ingredients to form a perfect balance of delicious food. It is largely influenced by other Southeast Asian cuisines such as Indian and Chinese but manages to be completely different from them. This cuisine is rich in flavours and textures so vast that you can’t get enough of it.

From sour to spicy, Thai dishes are a perfect balance of the five flavours, which is why no dish is ever dull or lacking. If you want to try your hand at cooking homemade Thai food, these recipes can help you get started. From delicious appetizers to mouth-watering main dishes, you can start exploring this flavourful cuisine from here. Regardless of which type of Thai food you’re in the mood for, this cuisine will never fall short of being it's tantalising best.

Bring the fresh flavours of Thailand to your kitchen with these Thai recipes.

Chicken Satay

This dish is an iconic recipe from the ‘land of smiles.’ Perfectly grilled chicken satay drizzled with peanut sauce makes for a light meal or the perfect appetizer.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai is a popular fried noodle dish served as a street food in Thailand. It is characterized by rich and vibrant flavours, and can be made with chicken, tofu or shrimp.

Tom Kha Gai

Tom Kha Gai is a popular soup recipe that infuses fiery chillies, thinly sliced galangal, lemongrass, strips of chicken and coconut broth. It is a milder version of Tom Yum, another very popular Thai soup recipe.

Tom Yam

Tom Yam or Tom Yum is a type of hot and sour recipe made with Thai spices and mushrooms. It is a versatile dish that can be eaten with any meal and perfect for those craving a sour-spicy-hot dish.

Thai green curry

Rich in flavour, this Thai recipe is an aromatic dish which is super easy to make and will definitely satisfy your taste buds. You can make it with chicken, but today we are sharing with you a vegetarian version of this delicious recipe.

Share your comment ×