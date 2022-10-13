5 Little known health advantages you get from eating Macadamia nuts

As sustainable food trends take the lead today, nuts are finally receiving the attention they deserve with everything from cashew cheese to almond butter. Despite their healthy and delightful perks, macadamia nuts are frequently overlooked in the social media frenzy. That's possibly because macadamia nuts are more expensive and less common in India, with Hawaii having the majority of commercial growers. The tree that has Aussie origins can also be found in parts of Latin America, Asia, and Africa. Do you want to include these tree nuts to your rotation of meals ? Well, here are some reasons that may convince you to eat more macadamia nuts.

1. They fight free radicals

The fact that macadamia nuts are packed with antioxidants is one of its most significant advantages. Free radicals, chemicals that can harm healthy cells and are thought to be accountable for anything from ageing to heart issues, can be neutralised by antioxidants.

2. They help you shed some weight by keeping you satiated longer

Because nuts are inherently high in calories, eating them while trying to lose or maintain your weight may not seem like a wise choice. They do, however, also have a lot of fibre and protein, which can keep you satiated for longer and help you stop nibbling. Additionally, they contain monounsaturated fats, specifically omega-7 palmitoleic acid, which has been demonstrated in animal tests to prevent unintended weight gain. These nuts do seem to be a useful supplement in your effort to lose weight.

3. They are nutrient-rich

These nuts are a great source of vitamins, minerals, and other vital nutrients. They're a quick and simple approach to improve your consumption of specific nutrients if you need to make up for deficits in your system.