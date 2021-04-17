5 Low calorie Summer drinks to quench your thirst and hydrate your body this Summer

Dietician and lifestyle coach, Gauri Anand shares effective summer beverage recipes to sip on this summer to keep yourself cool and hydrated. Here are 5 low calorie induced summer beverages you can drink this summer.

Summer is around the corner and as the days get longer and the nights become shorter, we need to bring changes to our diet plan accordingly to build immunity and beat the heat! Summer means lots of fluids, liquids, fruits and consuming vegetables that hydrate our body to keep it active.

A diet having a balance of drinks that are healthy and serve the purpose to hydrate our body is what one needs for survival. Here are 5 low calorie summer punches with recipes from dietician and lifestyle coach, Gauri Anand. Slurp healthy punches on days you are feeling the scorching heat and refresh your body.

Ginger peach drink

It’s an easy drink and low in calories. A refreshing golden coloured soda made with fresh yellow peaches and ginger ale! Peach and ginger are a lovely combination. The mellow sweetness and bright tones are perfect for the spicy and warm flavours of ginger.

Method: Cook peach and ginger for few minutes in a sauce pan until they are pulpy. Further, add lime juice and water for consistency. Blend it together and serve with ice.

Jasmine mint iced tea

It’s a drink which can help in dehydration during these hot summer days. Jasmine tea uses green tea, black tea, or white tea as a base. So, if you are willing to boost your energy levels, then drink a cup of jasmine tea infused with either green tea or black tea. One of the most important reasons for consuming jasmine tea is the powerful nutrients that aid in relaxation. Jasmine tea can also treat several skin conditions because of the presence of many antioxidants and anti-bacterial properties.

Method: Boil jasmine tea bags with mint leaves. Refrigerate the strained mixture so that it’s chilled and ready to serve.

Barley water

Barley water uses to cure many kinds of diseases as well as protects against diseases that occur. Its use of water in summer cools the stomach, and also removes other stomach related diseases.

Method: Soak barley overnight and then the water needs to be boiled in a saucepan. Lemon and honey can be added to this.

Coconut water

Coconut water helps to balance the electrolytes in our body. The health benefits of tender coconut water are plenty. Tender coconut water can not only come to the rescue when you are parched and in dire need of hydration, but it can also make you healthier from within.

Method: Chia seeds can be added to coconut water which will increase the fibre content.

Jaljeera

It’s a refreshing drink that helps to rehydrate the body. The sweet and sour taste makes it a great drink. Vitamin C, Thymal, Calcium, Vitamin B6 are found in it and can be highly beneficial too.

Also Read: 5 Myths of diabetes debunked by an expert

Share your comment ×