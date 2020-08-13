5 Magnificent palaces in Rajasthan that redefine royalty

India’s trove of rich heritage and culture makes it a stunning tourist destination. HERE is list of 5 royal palaces in Rajasthan, India where you can experience royalty.

India’s wealthy history of cultural heritage and glorious architecture is filled with stories of extravagant Maharajas, Kings and Nizams. This splendid past left behind many royal palaces in India.

It’s now easier to see the opulent and luxurious lifestyle with our own eyes as these palaces have now been converted into hotels. We have bought you a list of 5 royal palaces in Rajasthan, India that deliver an unprecedented glimpse into the lavish era.

1. Umaid Bhawan Palace – Jodhpur, Rajasthan

Perched over the blue city of Jodhpur, Umaid Bhawan Palace was built in 1943 and is known for its spectacular blend of Indo-Saracenic, Western Art Deco and Classical Revival styles of architecture. Owned by Maharaja Gaj Singh, it is one of the largest private residences in the world with 347 rooms that feature exotic experiences like stuffed leopards, classic cars, and clocks.

2. Lake Palace – Udaipur, Rajasthan

Built in the 18th century, Udaipur’s Lake Palace is situated on the picturesque Lake Pichola. Back in the day, it was the palace of Mewar royals, but it is now a well-known Taj Group hotel. The lavish white marble building spans across 4 acres and has 83 rooms. Each of the room is beautifully adorned with semi-precious stones and ornamented niches and enclosed courtyards, terraces and gardens.

3. Jal Mahal – Jaipur, Rajasthan

Built by Sawai Pratap Singh in the year 1799, Jal Mahal is Jaipur’s grandest palaces located in the middle of Man Sagar Lake. Its splendid architecture is a mixed blend of Rajput and Mughal graces. Although there are five stories of this palace, only the top one is visible to visitors as the remaining stories are submerged under water.

4. Patwon Ki Haveli – Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Known as the ‘Mansion of Brocade Merchants’, Patwon Ki Haveli was constructed in 1805 by Guman Chand Patwa. Constructed from yellow sandstone, this haveli is a perfect definition of class and grandeur. The magnificent painting, arches and mirror work all over this palace make it a must visit tourist place.

5. Amer Fort – Jaipur, Rajasthan

One of the well-known tourist attractions in Rajasthan, Amer Fort is an intricately designed structure that spills elegance. The main attraction of the fort is the Sheesh Mahal which is entirely covered in mirrors and carved with flowers made of glass. You can get stunning views of the city from every courtyard and garden of this palace.

Credits :Getty Images

