5 Masalas to spice up your scrumptious cuisine

Cooking is an art and to master this art you need the correct amount of spices in your kitchen. Everyday spices like clove, black pepper, cardamom, cumin, mustard seeds, etc might result in repetition of taste and flavours. To make some restaurant style delicacies at home you need some hatke masalas to enhance the flavour, taste and aroma of your dishes.

If you are a connoisseur of good food, then you shouldn’t resist buying these masalas to tweak Indian gastronomy.

1. Kitchen King Masala

After adding this Kitchen King Masala to your meals you can undoubtedly call yourself ‘Sanjeev Kapoor’. This masala especially crafted by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor can make every bite of your meal aromatic and full of flavours. Now you can enhance the taste of your food and drool over the aroma of some wholesome spices everyday.

2. Hyderabadi Biryani Masala

Inorder to add a religional flavour to your rice, you shouldnt resist buying this pack of Hyderabadi Biryani Masala. If you call yourself a true foodie and love to treat others, then you definitely need this masala wrapped with spices and kewra water. The masala compacted with intense flavours and aroma makes you a culinary expert.

3. Madhura's Recipe Masala (Pack of 3)

If you want to add a hatke twist to your boring daal and sabji, don't miss this Madhura's Recipe Masala pack of 3. It contains goda masala, byadgi masala and kanda lasun masala. Now you can experience the flavourful taste in a varied range of recipes that you fondly cook.

4. Sabji Masala

Every vegetable has something to offer in return. But we tend to be fussy when it comes to veggies. But this sabji masala can create magic to your not so tasty dishes in a blink of an eye. It is a complete package of taste, flavour, aroma and most importantly colour required for tasty delights.

5. Madhura’s Recipe Masala (Pack of 4)

Sunday is the day when you salivate for a tasty and scrumptious meal. Wondering how to add a twist to your Sunday special meal? Grab this Madhura’s Recipe Masala pack of 4 that contains malwani, misal, pav bhaji and special kaala masala. If you own this pack of 4 you will definitely wish for more sundays in a week.

It is the time to add on some earthy flavours to your boring everyday meals with the purchase of these masala packs. Now experience the science of good cooking at your home. Treat your guests and family members with some scrumptious delicacies with these secret masalas in your kitchen.

