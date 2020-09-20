  1. Home
5 Metabolism boosting teas to aid you in shedding extra pounds

If you’re currently on your strict weight loss program, then make it more effective. When you enhance your metabolism, then eventually it will help you to maintain good body weight. So, here are some metabolism-boosting teas for weight loss.
A good metabolism is one of the prime factors for weight loss. But unhealthy food habits and lifestyle tend to slow down the metabolic rate. As a result, this doesn’t only affect our weight but also creates several health issues. Apart from that, our metabolic rate tends to slow down automatically as we age. 

 

So, no matter what, we have to maintain a healthy metabolism to stay fit and maintain good body weight. And some healthy teas will help you in doing that. Yes! you heard it right. Some of the teas are really beneficial for keeping your metabolism on a check that can help you lose weight. 

 

Healthy teas for high metabolic rate: 

 

Green tea

Green tea can really effectively increase your metabolic rate. Because it contains catechins, a type of antioxidant. It triggers the release of fats from fat cells and increases the liver’s capacity to burn those fats into energy. So, regular consumption of this tea can really help you. 

 

Oolong tea

This traditional Chinese brew doesn’t only aid in enhancing your metabolism but it also promotes good digestions keeping your cholesterol levels in check. Like green tea, Oolong also is packed with catechins. 

 

Goji tea

A traditional Asian medicinal therapy for treating diabetes can also help in boosting metabolism and losing weight. Made from dried goji berries, Goji tea can effectively burn calories. 

 

Cola nut tea

According to research, Cola Nut Tea can surely vanish your morning drowsiness along with increasing your metabolic rate. So, drinking this brew regularly will surely aid in your weight loss program and give you overall good health.

 

Credits :Eatthis, getty images

