5 Minute breakfast recipes that will easily elevate your busy mornings with minimal effort

Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day. They say ‘eat your breakfast like a king’ but is that even possible if you are slogging hard to just get yourself to work? Now, we do understand your struggle which is why we have a few breakfast recipes that will hardly take 5 minutes of your precious morning time and ensure that you do not get to work ‘hangry’. Check them out

1. Scrambled Eggs:

First up, we have everyone’s favourite and one of the easiest recipes of them all - Scrambled eggs. Just crack a few eggs in a cup. Add chopped onions and tomatoes (that you can even chop up in the night). Sprinkle some salt, pepper or even your favourite seasoning and pop it in the microwave for 2-3 minutes. Voila, you’re done!

2. Baked potato cutlet:

If you are in the mood of a great Indian breakfast, try this cutlet recipe. It is easy, filling and full of flavour. If you know you will not get enough time in the morning, you can keep the ingredients ready previous night.

3. Besan Chilla / Savoury Pancakes:

This is one of the healthiest and easiest ways to elevate your morning breakfast. Just take a bowl and mix some gram flour aka besan along with chopped up onions, tomatoes, chilli and coriander. Bind them into a paste with water and add seasoning to taste.

4. Pancakes:

If you are not into savoury pancakes, these recipes are just for you. They require only 3 ingredients and they give you the right sugar high you need to kickstart your mornings.

5. Oatmeal Yoghurt:

Now, this is a recipe for days when you are extremely late and want something you can eat on the go. Just chop up your favourite fruits and mix it with yoghurt oatmeal and almonds.

