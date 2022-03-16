5-Minute food art recipes to make your kid's lunch more exciting

Parents are often faced with the prospect of making meals as alluring and appetizing for their kids as possible. Yet, this is easier said than done as one would assume you need lots of time and effort to whip up such a supper. However, we present a few ways you can offer your picky littler eater meals that look incredible and taste even better. Take a look at a few ways you can get creative with your child’s food in under 5 minutes with these simple recipes.

Cat themed Cream cheese sandwiches with fruit

If you’re trying to ensure that your child self-feeds, then you can take their help to make their lunch. Let them play around with this recipe as they make their own cat-themed sandwiches. They shall enjoy their handiwork and polish it off in seconds after it is plated.

A Sunny seaside sailboat breakfast

This is a non-vegetarian recipe that is best suited to kids who do eat eggs. Loaded with salad greens, cream cheese and tomatoes, the veggie sandwich has a sunny little wedge of boiled egg on the side and lots of cucumber, this is a healthy treat along with a tasty one. You can make this for breakfast and serve it to little boys or girls who are growing to be increasingly picky eaters.

Gorgeous Tulip and fruit sandwiches

Very few lunches appeal to the nuanced and fussy palate of a rebellious teenager. Yet, you shall find that this one will easily entice them into taking a few bites. Not only is this sandwich completely vegetarian, but it is also loaded with fruit and exceptionally pretty.

Matcha and Chocolate Bunny sandwiches

If your toddler refuses to eat, you may find your doctors telling you that he or she may soon suffer due to lack of nutrition. And while force feeding them is possible, why not opt for something that is an easier path for you all? Make these matcha or Nutella laced bunny sandwiches and you can be sure that they shall be adored!

Owl themed bento lunch box

This recipe details a roast beef and cheese sandwich dressed with carrots and olives. You can create this bento box complete with snacks and fruit for dessert or even opt for a vegan variant of this meal for your little one. Cut the sandwich in the shape suggested so that it looks like an own in your kid’s lunch box.

