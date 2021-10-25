5 Mithai boxes to spark off Diwali celebrations

Diwali is drab without motichoor ke ladoos, kaju katli, halwa, barfi and most importantly SOAN PAPDI! This Diwali, ditch soan papdi and gift some boxes of tempting mithais to your loved ones. Go gift them all and tempt their taste buds with the top 5 festive delights. Believe us or not, there is no better occasion than to indulge in these delicious mithai boxes. Make everyday a perfect sinful cheat day this festive season.

1. Assorted Dryfruit Mithai Box

Dry fruits add a tinge of festive aura when infused in sweets. What is better than gifting this assorted dry fruit mithai box to brighten up the festive aura. Perfectly packed in handmade card boxes and hygienically produced mithais are a winner when it comes to festive giftings.

Price: Rs. 799

Deal: Rs. 707

2. Angoori Petha

Petha is one such sweet that holds the sweetness of all the mithais produced in the world. When one hears about Petha, he reminisces about Agra. This festive treat will take your loved ones to Agra in every bite. Grab these angoori petha now and let your loved ones indulge in it throughout the season.

Price: Rs. 250

Deal: Rs. 220

3. Indian Sweet Mithai Combo Gift Hamper

What if top most mithais come together to help your near and dear ones sink into the sea of sweetness and temptations? This Indian Sweet Mithai Combo Gift Hamper wraps the goodness of kaju katli, lal peda and besan laddu in the perfect way making it a suitable gifting hamper for Diwali.

Price: Rs. 765

Deal: Rs. 559

4. Lal Sweets Mysore Pak

Lal’s Mysore Pak deserves a 5 star rating for pleasing the sweet tooth of millions in the most delicious way. This royal sweet is a speciality of Mysore city which can be brought at home in any season. The mouth melting texture and correct amount of sweetness makes it a delectable gifting sweet of Diwali.

Price: Rs. 1190

Deal: Rs. 607

5. Badam Halwa

Badam Halwa is a soft textured Indian sweet beautifully crafted with the help of almonds, rich ghee and Kashmiri saffron. Nothing can beat the deliciousness of this halwa. Gift this box of Badam Halwa to your loved ones and help them in relishing these beauties.

Price: Rs. 370

Deal: Rs. 315

Mithais are a must-have amid festive celebrations. No celebration is complete without satisfying our sweet tooth. These mithai boxes are perfectly packed with the dash of festivities. Believe us they are worth the calories!

