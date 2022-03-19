5 Most stunning locations to explore Paragliding in India

Paragliding is the perfect alternative for those who desire to fly free like a bird and see everything shrink beneath them. It is one of the most popular adventure sports, ensuring that you have a fun and safe time. Aside from the spectacular views, you'll see from such a high altitude, paragliding gives you the feeling of being free and walking on air. There's no reason why you shouldn't be interested in exploring more about this interesting sport.

Here we bring you 5 stunning destinations to explore paragliding in India.

1. Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh

In India, Bir Billing offers the best paragliding. This is a small Himachal Pradesh town famous for holding the first-ever paragliding world cup. In fact, Himachal Pradesh is 'the' home of India's paragliding spots. This hilly state has a plethora of top paragliding places to choose from. Devidhar, Parvati Valley, Rohtang, and Bakhli are also popular paragliding destinations in the state.

2. Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Manali is another popular paragliding destination in Himachal Pradesh. Solang Valley and Marhi are two of Manali's most popular paragliding destinations. The availability of paragliding throughout the year, except during the monsoon, is one of the factors that makes Manali one of the most popular paragliding destinations in India. A one-hour paragliding session will allow you to see the stunning Himalayan vistas as well as countless meadows and water bodies.

3. Arambol, Goa

In Arambol, paragliding is typically reserved for beginners or tourists who want to try out the activity. There are no professional paragliding competitions known to take place here. This paragliding path is one of the most popular things to do in Goa, and it provides a breath-taking view of the magnificent surroundings.

4. Shillong, Meghalaya

Shillong in Meghalaya, known as the "Scotland of the East," is one of India's greatest paragliding destinations. Because of its snow-capped mountains, thick trees, and vast areas where you'll find no one but yourself gazing down on a solitary but divinely magnificent scenery, Shillong is the ideal spot for an amazing joyride in the skies. If you enjoy adventure, a trip to Shillong will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience!

5. Yelagiri, Tamil Nadu

Yelagiri, a lesser-known place across the country but well-known in Tamil Nadu, is an excellent paragliding spot for those who can't make it to the exotic Himalayan settings. This lovely location has formed a paragliding club with qualified instructors and the most up-to-date gear and equipment. In Yelagiri, paragliding is still a relatively young sport. However, owing to the great environment and natural setting, paragliding at this location is a thrilling experience.

Now that you know about the most happening paragliding locations in India, unleash your inner bird and participate in one of the world's most thrilling adventure sports.

