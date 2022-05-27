5 Mouth-watering delicacies in Alwar you must try

With a unique gastronomic blend of rich ingredients and unusual flavours - Alwar in Rajasthan is yet another exotic place that welcomes its guests with endless royal dishes. Also known as the land of Maharajas, the majestic lifestyle of Alwar reflects in their cuisine and has been influenced by the magnificent warrior lifestyle of the early natives. Right from vegetarian to non-vegetarian dishes accompanied by spicy snacks and sweet savouries- discover the mouth-watering dishes in Alwar you need to try.

1. Mirchi vada

Who doesn’t love the taste of spicy and crunchy fritters? While it is available everywhere no one can do it better than the street stalls of Alwar. With the delicious stuffing of potatoes and chilly coated in the flavours of Indian spices, Mirchi vada can satiate your cravings like no other. The dish is usually served with mint and tomato sauce to balance the spiciness of fritters.

2. Gatte ki sabzi

Gatte ki sabzi is another delicious delicacy that is relished by the locals of Alwar during lunch or dinner. With a thick gravy that is prepared from the blend of curd and gram flour (besan) and soaked Manchurian like balls that are deep-fried and are made of the besan, this dish can make you drool over its spicy and tangy zest. Further, the accompaniment of local Indian spices is hinted at in this dish to add up to the taste. Usually served with the garnishing of chopped coriander and a thick layer of cream and is best savoured with flatbread.

3. Kachori

Kachori is a deeply fried puffy dish that is available all around India but the taste Alwar offers is quite distinctive and unmatchable. Alwar offers varied new variations of this snack and the most delicious ones include pyaaz kachori and mawa kachori. While the pyaaz kachori is stuffed with onions, spices and potatoes and is served with sweet and sour tamarind sauce, the mawa kachori is prepared by blending khoya and dry fruits together and to bring out that sweet flavour, it is further dripped in sugar syrup.

4. Ghevar

The sweety aftermath of a meal is prepared from delicious ingredients like flour, milk and ghee and is further drenched in the sweet liquid. It is then moulded into a round tyre shape and topped with the nuts to give a blend of crunchy flavour to it. This is one of the prominent or we can say signature dishes of Alwar without which meals remain incomplete. To drip your buds into a unique flavour, don’t forget to try Malai or Mava Ghevar when in Alwar.

5. Bhuna Kukda

Bhuna Kukda is a unique non-vegetarian affair of chicken in Alwar. With thorough marination in local spices, the chicken is further cooked in extremely less gravy until it becomes soft. It is served with the topping of coriander and is generally savoured with Indian flatbread. The spicy amalgamation of spices with the tangy lemon brings out a flavour this is remarkable.

