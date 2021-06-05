5 Mouth watering Mughlai recipes to have some royal delicacy in your dinner

Mughlai recipes are extra flavourful, aromatic with a rich and creamy texture. Here are 5 best Mughal recipes to have in your dinner.

Mughlai cuisine is a wonderful amalgamation of different types of aromatic and flavourful spices that create rich dishes with thick texture and unique taste. For example, we all are well acquainted with the popular Mughlai dish Biryani. It's made with rice and meat but the unique taste, aroma and flavour are created with some special spices that makes it so mouth-watering. So, it would be nice to have some delicious Mughlai recipes at dinner to enjoy with your family. So, here are some lip-smacking Mughal recipes to indulge in at dinner to have some royal moment.

Mughlai Chicken Handi

It is a spicy and rich chicken recipe that is prepared with chilli and other flavourful spices. Check the video below to get the recipe and make it at home.

Mughlai Chicken

This Mughlai recipe with chicken gives a thick and creamy texture that is best complemented when consumed with plain rice. This is a perfect recipe if you are planning something special for dinner.

Mughlai Dal

For all the vegetarians, Mughlai dal would be perfect to have with plain rice or roti to accomplish their royal Mughlai dinner. Follow the recipe below to learn the technique and prepare it on your own.

Mutton Akbari

If you have bored with chicken, are planning something extra special, then try this Mutton Akbar recipe at home. This would be perfect to have with either plain rice and pulao. You can also give chicken instead of mutton to make chicken Akbari. The recipe is given right below.

Mughlai Mutton Curry

It is a mutton curry recipe in Mughlai style made with extra light olive oil. All the mutton lovers, here’s the recipe of this lip-smacking mutton delicacy.

