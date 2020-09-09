5 Mouthwatering salad recipes to include in your diet

Love salads? Here are 5 delicious salad recipes to conjure up the perfect meal that everyone will love.

Over the past decade, there has been a shift to healthy eating. More people are concerned about what they eat in what quantity and how it will affect their well-being. Eating salads on a regular basis is one of the best ways to do that. But salads are not just for healthy eaters, they are a great option for those who enjoy a burst of flavours. Not only is salad delicious, but they are a sumptuous meal in itself.

However, you can get tired of eating the same kind of salads every day. Which is why we have compiled a list of some lip-smacking salads you can include in your diet. Yes, making a salad can be tricky because more often than not it turns out to be tasteless. But with the recipes mentioned in the article, salads will become a staple food in your house.

Without further ado, here are some delicious salad recipes to include in your diet.

Panzanella Salad

A Tuscan bread salad called Panzanella is full of flavours and will definitely become one of your favourites!

Som Tam Salad

A popular Thai salad featuring an array of vegetables, fruits and nuts. From sour to sweet, this salad will tantalize all your taste buds at once.

Caesar Salad

A healthy soul’s delight! The classic Caesar salad is creamy, rich and tangy. This salad is perfect for days when you are too lazy to cook a potluck lunch.

Pasta Salad

Tasty pasta loaded with crunchy vegetables and juicy fruits bathed in lemon juice and oil, this scrumptious salad recipe is one you should definitely try if you haven’t already!

Mexican Salad

The Mexican salad is perfect with any meal and always is a favourite among those who have tried it! So, what are you waiting for?

