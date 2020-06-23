  1. Home
5 Mughlai recipes everyone should try at least once

Brought by the Mughal Empire, Mughlai cuisine is one of the most popular cuisines in India. From Mughlai paratha to Mutton Pulav, here are 5 delicious recipes from the cuisine you must try.
5 Mughlai recipes everyone should try at least once
From Nihari Ghost to Mughlai Paratha, Mughlai dishes are very delicious and untradeable. The origins of the cuisine date back to the times of the Mughal Empire. Mughlai cuisine is an amalgamation of Indian and Persian cuisines. Some of the names of Mughlai dishes are very similar to that of the Persian. 

Brought to our country by the Mughals, it is still popular among many. Rich in flavours, it is the go-to choice for special occasions in our country. It primarily comprises of non-vegetarian dishes, has a range of desserts as well. Mughlai cuisine has a great influence on culinary art, especially in India. These dishes have a royal touch to them that people love. 

Here are 5 best Mughlai Recipes everyone should try. 

Mughlai Paratha 

For those of you who love parathas – here is a Mughlai recipe you can enjoy. Mughlai Paratha is actually a very famous Bengali street food. It entered Old Dhaka from the Mughal Empire and made its way to the streets of Bengal. 

Murg Malai Kebab 

Also known as Reshmi Kebabs, it is as the name suggests – juicy and delicious. Succulent chunks of chicken dipped in creamy textures of cream along with some spices is an irresistible recipe. 

Nargisi Kofta

Koftas are an integral part of the Mughlai cuisine and the dish is no different. A rich exotic dish of mutton keema and boiled eggs are perfect to entice your guests. 

Mughlai Pulav

A myriad of spices mixed with the goodness of nuts and chicken makes this recipe a lip-smacking mix of happiness. Its tantalizing taste will leave you in awe of the dish. 

Rogan Josh

Rogan josh comes straight from Kashmir. It consists of pieces of lamb, meat or chicken (whatever you like) and a myriad of spices. This luscious dish can be eaten with rice or any Indian bread of your choice. 

