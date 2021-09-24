5 Museums to visit in Rajasthan for art and history lovers

Rajasthan is a land of royals, palaces, golden hues, architectural marvels and so much culture to explore. Rajasthan narrates the tales of folklores and the glorious past in its every nook and corner. You can explore the wonders of Rajasthan by visiting its rich and heritage museums and get to know its history and culture.

The museums of Rajasthan store in them the glorious past, hidden treasures and the rich culture that this state still thrives in. These extravagant museums contain artefacts, stories, ornaments and pages of history that you will love to explore as a history lover.

Let us dive into some of the best museums of Rajasthan:

City Palace Museum, Udaipur

The City Palace Museum also known as Maharaj Sawai Man Singh II Museum is located in the City Palace in Udaipur that is famous for its collection of Indian culture of Kachwaha rulers. You can visit the City Palace and along with it explore the museum and the architectural marvel. It contains several ornaments, weapons, paintings and murals.

Visiting hours: 9:30 am - 5:00 pm

Ahar Museum, Udaipur

A local museum in Udaipur, this museum is truly a hidden gem for art lovers and history buffs. It showcases potteries of the Mesolithic age and other artefacts. It is famous for the Ahar Cenotaphs.

Visiting hours: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Albert Hall Museum, Jaipur

This museum derived its name from the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. It comprises a wide range of metallic articles, wooden craftwork, carpets, stone ivory statues and metal sculptures. Arms, weapons and other artefacts.

Visiting hours: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Maharao Madho Singh Museum, Kota

This museum is a prestigious museum in Rajasthan that comprises a wide range of paintings from Kota and stunning sculptures of the royal family of Alwar.

Visiting hours: 10:00 am - 4:30 pm

Mayo College Museum, Ajmer

The Mayo College museum is quite famous for its wide range of collection of various objects, artefacts, paintings, sculptures, coins and photographs. It is spread across 18 rooms and is situated on the premises of the Mayo College in Ajmer.

Visiting hours: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Also Read: Astro talk: 3 Zodiac signs that are unpredictable