5 must have food items to stock your kitchen for the festive season

This Diwali, stock your kitchen the right way to entertain sudden guests or to indulge in an impromptu pampering of you and your family.

Pandemic or no pandemic, we Indians love to celebrate our festivals with fervour and grandeur. Whether you plan to invite your neighbours for a Diwali party or whether you plan to have one amongst yourselves, stocking your kitchen to prepare the most luxurious dishes possible is essential.

With Diwali just around the corner, it is time to stock up your pantry with all the essentials. Whether it's a last-minute get-together or a Diwali dinner with your friends and family, we have a list of items for you to stock your kitchen the right way and to celebrate your day by having delicious dishes. So, make sure to stock your kitchen with these essential food items to prepare some lip-smacking delicacies in a jiffy.

Frozen snacks

These frozen snacks can be a life saviour when it comes to preparing dishes last-minute. There is a lot of variety when it comes to frozen food. Whether it's kebabs, samosas or even cutlets.

Rice

Yes, as basic as rice. If you want to cook biryani or pulao, rice is here to your rescue. It can be prepared in a number of ways and is easy and quick to cook.

Sweets

This one doesn’t require any cooking. A delicious dinner needs to be followed by an equally delicious dessert. So, make sure to keep boxes of traditional Indian sweets to satiate the sweet-tooth.

Spices

These are truly essential to cook a wholesome, flavourful meal. Keep a track of all the basic spices and keep some extra ones in your pantry for future use.

Herbs

Having some exotic herbs in the kitchen never hurt anybody. To enhance the flavour in your dishes and to make them more exotic and Masterchef-y, stock your pantry with some staple and exotic herbs.

