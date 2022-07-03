5 Nourishing and easy sandwich recipes you should definitely cook at home

Sandwiches are a delicious and quick snack that can easily satiate your stomach rumbling. The good news is that you don’t have to follow the same sandwich recipe every time your taste buds crave it! You can add a different and unique flavour to your sandwich by just incorporating some delicious ingredients and seasonings. Right from swapping condiments to adding more vegetables- a sandwich can be prepared healthily too! Here we bring you nutritious and easy-to-make sandwich recipes that you should try at home.

Egg sandwich

Ingredients required

2 boiled eggs (chopped)

1 onion (chopped)

1 tomato (chopped)

1 carrot (grated)

Salt and pepper as per the taste

Chilli powder as per the taste

Multi-grain bread, 2 pieces

2 teaspoon olive oil

Method

Take a bowl and add chopped eggs, onion, tomato, and carrot in it and mix well. Now, sprinkle salt, pepper, and chili powder over it and blend well.

Now, take a pan and heat some olive oil in it. Fill in the egg mixture between the two multigrain bread pieces and toss it in the pan until crispy.

Serve hot.

Paneer strawberry sandwich

Ingredients required

5-6 strawberries, sliced

80 grams paneer, mashed

Black pepper as per the taste

Salt as per the taste

Multigrain bread pieces

Method

Take a pan and heat both sides of a bread piece.

Mix paneer, black pepper, and salt together.

Now, take the bread piece and add a layer of paneer over it.

Once done, add the sliced strawberries over it and relish.

Sprout sandwich

Ingredients required

50 grams moong beans, sprouted

1 onion, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

Coriander leaves, chopped

Salt as per the taste

Black pepper and chilli powder as per the taste

Multigrain loaves of bread

Method

Take a big bowl, and add moong beans, onion, tomato, coriander leaves, black pepper, chilli powder and salt. Mix everything together well.

Now, take 2 slices of bread.

Layer the mixture between them and relish.

Vegetable hung curd sandwich

Ingredients required

10 grams corns, boiled

10 grams broccoli, finely chopped

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tomato, finely chopped

10 grams spinach, finely chopped

Coriander leaves, finely chopped

Salt, pepper and chilli powder as per the taste

Multigrain bread pieces

Method

Take a bowl and add hung curd to it.

Now, add all the ingredients and mix well.

Take a slice of bread and spread a layer of this mixture over it.

Relish with the dip of your liking.

Chicken club sandwich

Ingredients required

1 Cup chicken, boiled and shredded

2 teaspoon mayonnaise

Black pepper, salt and chili powder as per the taste

Multigrain bread pieces

1 capsicum, chopped

1 lettuce, chopped

Method

Take a bowl and mix shredded chicken, mayonnaise, capsicum, and lettuce along with the spices.

Now, cover it with another piece of bread.

Relish with mint chutney.

