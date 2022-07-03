5 Nourishing and easy sandwich recipes you should definitely cook at home

You can add a different and unique flavour to your sandwich by just incorporating some delicious ingredients and seasonings. Right from swapping condiments to adding more vegetables- a sandwich can be prepared healthily too!

by Mudra Saini   |  Published on Jul 03, 2022 04:11 PM IST  |  3.9K
Sandwiches are a delicious and quick snack that can easily satiate your stomach rumbling
  1. Egg sandwich

Ingredients required

  • 2 boiled eggs (chopped)
  • 1 onion (chopped)
  • 1 tomato (chopped)
  • 1 carrot (grated)
  • Salt and pepper as per the taste
  • Chilli powder as per the taste
  • Multi-grain bread, 2 pieces
  • 2 teaspoon olive oil

Method

  • Take a bowl and add chopped eggs, onion, tomato, and carrot in it and mix well. Now, sprinkle salt, pepper, and chili powder over it and blend well.
  • Now, take a pan and heat some olive oil in it. Fill in the egg mixture between the two multigrain bread pieces and toss it in the pan until crispy.
  • Serve hot. 

Egg sandwich

  1. Paneer strawberry sandwich

Ingredients required

  • 5-6 strawberries, sliced
  • 80 grams paneer, mashed
  • Black pepper as per the taste
  • Salt as per the taste
  • Multigrain bread pieces

Method

  • Take a pan and heat both sides of a bread piece.
  • Mix paneer, black pepper, and salt together.
  • Now, take the bread piece and add a layer of paneer over it.
  • Once done, add the sliced strawberries over it and relish.

Paneer strawberry sandwich

  1. Sprout sandwich

Ingredients required

  • 50 grams moong beans, sprouted
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 tomato, chopped
  • Coriander leaves, chopped
  • Salt as per the taste
  • Black pepper and chilli powder as per the taste
  • Multigrain loaves of bread

Method

  • Take a big bowl, and add moong beans, onion, tomato, coriander leaves, black pepper, chilli powder and salt. Mix everything together well.
  • Now, take 2 slices of bread.
  • Layer the mixture between them and relish.

Sprout Sandwich

  1. Vegetable hung curd sandwich

Ingredients required

  • 10 grams corns, boiled
  • 10 grams broccoli, finely chopped
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 1 tomato, finely chopped
  • 10 grams spinach, finely chopped
  • Coriander leaves, finely chopped
  • Salt, pepper and chilli powder as per the taste
  • Multigrain bread pieces

Method

  • Take a bowl and add hung curd to it.
  • Now, add all the ingredients and mix well.
  • Take a slice of bread and spread a layer of this mixture over it.
  • Relish with the dip of your liking.

Vegetable hung curd sandwich

  1. Chicken club sandwich

Ingredients required

  • 1 Cup chicken, boiled and shredded
  • 2 teaspoon mayonnaise
  • Black pepper, salt and chili powder as per the taste
  • Multigrain bread pieces
  • 1 capsicum, chopped
  • 1 lettuce, chopped

Method

  • Take a bowl and mix shredded chicken, mayonnaise, capsicum, and lettuce along with the spices.
  • Now, cover it with another piece of bread.
  • Relish with mint chutney.  

