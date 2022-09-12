5 Offbeat and unexplored places in North India that you should definitely plan a trip to

India is steeped in a plethora of rich beautiful places that should definitely be witnessed for an amazing vacation. North India holds a wide list of multiple attractions that are still untapped and gorgeous and should definitely be added to your bucket list to enjoy peace and natural beauty in its best form. Not only it will take you close to the rich culture but these misty hills, peaceful ambience and lush surroundings will captivate your heart. Here we bring you a list of some gorgeous unexplored places of North India that you must plan a trip to. 1. Ziro

Ziro valley in Arunachal Pradesh is yet another offbeat place in North India that is prominent for its spectacular lush greens and wide varieties of floras. Its mountains boast pine trees that are soul captivating and that are the reason behind its recognition as World Heritage Site. Kile Pakho, Midey, Meghna Cave Temple, Talley Valley Wildlife Sanctuary are blessed with an outstanding scenic grandeur, steeped in melodious chirps of beautiful birds and deep tranquillity and can make you immerse in breath-taking memories while making your vacation all memorable.

2. Majuli Majuli is a heavenly spot in Assam that is the biggest riverine island in the world and is an incredible blend of culture and heritage. The sheer serenity and scenic views this location provides are truly outstanding and will definitely brace you up. Beautiful Assamese dance, music and festivals can be witnessed at this place to dive deep into the Assamese culture. Tengapania, Dakhinpat Satra, and Bongaori are the must-visit places while in Majuli. 3. Mawlynnong Mawlynnong is a village in Meghalaya which is a quaint paradise for all the peace lovers out there. Recognized as God’s own garden, this is one of the cleanest places in India that is quipped far from the chaos of city lights. Whether you are a peace lover, adventure seeker, or just want to explore nature's beauty- Mawlynnong has everything on board that will make your vacay pacifying and refreshing. Jingmaham Living Root Bridge, Mawlynnong waterfall, Dawki and Sky Walk are some of the places that you must visit while you are here.

4. Tawang Tawang is a town in Arunachal Pradesh that is nestled at an elevation of 10,000 feet. Its unspoilt beauty and captivating views are bestowed with dense forests, lush greenery, plush floras, waterfalls, lakes and the beauty of snow-capped mountains and that is what makes it one of the best offbeat places for a rejuvenating vacay in India. The scenic combination of Gorsam Chorten, Tawang Monastery and Thingbu Hot Spring should be on your itinerary to make your retreat filled with thrill and mental peace.