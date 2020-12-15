5 Offbeat Chinese foods to experience the authentic cuisine of China

Indo-Chinese cuisine has been considered as comfort food by Indians. The original Chinese cuisine offers a wide range of flavourful dishes. Here are some of their offbeat preparations to experience the cuisine.

Chinese dishes are the favourite food items of most of the Indians. The cuisine offers a wide range of flavourful dishes that are made with different types of spices, veggies, meat and fishes. However, the Indian-Chinese cuisine is different from that of China.

It was first prepared in Kolkata, India and got its new form which is now known as Indian-Chinese cuisine. There are some popular yet offbeat Chinese dishes that you must try once in your lifetime.

5 Unusual foods of Chinese cuisine:

Bamboo Rice

In this dish, the rice is always prepared until the bamboo is seared and is cooked with rice and pork. It creates a different yet beautiful aroma. Bamboo rice is one of the most popular and offbeat dishes in China.

Century eggs

Chicken, duck or quail eggs are soaked in strong black tea, lime or salt. It is a dish from rural China.

Spinach noodles

This dish is prepared with noodles made from spinach but it also comes with other veggies, chilli, meat, eggs, etc. It is a healthier dish compared to other fried Chinese foods.

Fried Mashi

It’s made with crunchy veggies and “ma shi” and is available in both sweet and spicy flavour. It’s a traditional Chinese dish that’s also very nutritious.

Fried Bee Pupae

It’s a highly nutritious food that’s rich in protein and low in fat content. In some regions of China, it’s used as a cooking ingredient. It’s best to eat when turns into golden. Some other alternatives of this preparation are steamed bee pupa, stir-fried bee pupa, crispy bee pupe cake and cold fried bee pupa in sauce.

