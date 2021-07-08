5 Offbeat places you must visit in Himachal Pradesh for a quiet getaway

Himachal Pradesh is a top pick among tourists for travel destinations to visit in India. For people looking for a quiet and serene escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, here are 5 offbeat destinations in Himachal Pradesh that you must visit.

Himachal Pradesh is a scenic beauty that offers a lot more than you can expect. From stunning mountain ranges of the Himalayas, the snow-capped peaks, ancient monasteries, green meadows, glistening lakes and the pristine valleys, there is a lot you can explore in this serene state of North India. Himachal Pradesh is a destination that will steal your heart right away and make you never want to leave.

To wake up to gorgeous views of the snow-capped mountains and to refresh your mind by soaking in the nature around you, it is a place to visit for all kinds of travellers. Himachal Pradesh has a mix of both, touristy places and offbeat destinations. The famous tourist hotspots include Shimla, Manali, Kullu, McLeodganj and Dharamshala while the offbeat destinations include Chitkul, Jibhi and more. For people who are looking to get away from the crowd and need some solitude, here are 5 offbeat locations that you must visit on your next trip to Himachal Pradesh.

Shoja

Shoja is a tiny hamlet that is nestled in the Seraj Valley and totally unexplored by tourists. You can enjoy the views of the majestic mountains, visit Serolsar Lake and take a walk among the Oak trees.

Rakchham

Surrounded by thick forests and magnificent mountains, this tiny hamlet looks straight out of a movie scene. You can immerse yourself in the beauty of nature, make friends with the locals and look out for the mountain animals like the Himalayan black bear, musk deer, blue sheep and more.

Janjehli

This is a perfect spot for all adventure enthusiasts. This place has a lot to offer with good cycling tracks, nature trails, camping spots and more. You can also go for a trek and enjoy the views of the breathtaking landscape.

Jibhi

If you want a secluded spot nestled amid the lush green forests of pine trees and cedar trees then this is the perfect place for you. Jibhi is a small village located in the Banjar Valley. It has a cluster of old wooden houses and it is ideal for forest hiking, fishing and bird watching.

Gushaini

Enjoy a private night under the stars with your partner or set up a camping spot with your friends. Gushaini is the place for nature lovers, campers and adventure enthusiasts. It is one of the most serene and offbeat locations in Himachal Pradesh that is yet unexplored.

